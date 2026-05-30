Landon DuPont scores twice as Everett Silvertips advance to Memorial Cup final with 6-1 win over Chicoutimi

Defenseman Landon DuPont scored twice and the Everett Silvertips beat the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-1 on Friday night in the Memorial Cup to advance to face Kitchener in the championship game.

KELOWNA, CANADA - MAY 25: Landon DuPont #9 of the Everett Silvertips skates during the first period of their 2026 Memorial Cup game against the Kitchener Rangers at Prospera Place on May 25, 2026 in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.

Defenseman Landon DuPont scored twice and the Everett Silvertips beat the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-1 on Friday night in the Memorial Cup to advance to face Kitchener in the championship game. Carter Bear had a goal and an assist and Jaxsin Vaughan, Zackary Shantz and Julius Miettinen also scored. Anders Miller stopped 26 shots and assisted on DuPont's second goal.

Defenseman Landon DuPont scored twice and the Everett Silvertips beat the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-1 on Friday night in the Memorial Cup to advance to face Kitchener in the championship game. The final Sunday night is a rematch of Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener’s 6-2 victory over Western Hockey League winner Everett on Monday night in round-robin play.

Everett is trying to become the fourth U.S. franchise to win the major junior event, following the Portland Winterhawks in 1983 and 1998, Spokane Chiefs in 1991 and 2008 and Saginaw Spirit in 2024. DuPont — a day after turning 17 and two days after sitting out the round-robin finale because of an undisclosed injury — gave the Silvertips a 2-1 lead with 6:01 left in the first period.

He pushed the advantage to 5-1 on a power play with 2:22 to go in the second. Carter Bear had a goal and an assist and Jaxsin Vaughan, Zackary Shantz and Julius Miettinen also scored. Anders Miller stopped 26 shots and assisted on DuPont's second goal. Tomas Lavoie scored for Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Chicoutimi.

Lucas Beckman stopped 22 of 28 shots before giving way to Raphael Precourt after Miettinen scored early in the third. Chicoutimi was without defenseman Jordan Tourigny after the Canadian Hockey League suspended him Wednesday for a match penalty Tuesday night against Kitchener. The Northeastern University-bound Tourigny was ejected for stomping on Christian Humphreys' skate. Information in this story came from The Associated Press.





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