Landon Donovan’s new hair sparks buzz during USA World Cup match

While Landon Donovan’s days on the soccer pitch are far behind him, the former USA men’s national star star is stealing the show before Team USA’s 2026 World Cup match against Par…

Donovan has been transparent about his struggles with hair loss in the past. In October, he came forward with a vulnerable social media post that showed him getting the top of his head shaved and getting fitted for a hair piece.

After years of trying different methods, I’ve finally tried a hair piece. I’ve been encouraged by your messages over the last few days. It’s allowed me to be vulnerable and open up about my experience and process. Thank you for all your messages of support!

, “After years of trying different methods, I’ve finally tried a hair piece. I’ve been encouraged by your messages over the last few days. It has allowed me to be vulnerable and open up about my experience and process. Thank you for all your messages of support!

”in Los Angeles for Team USA’s World Cup opener. He posted a video to his X account that was a selfie, where he said, “We are hours away from US-Paraguay, here in LA. Cannot wait, let’s go! ” Donovan’s new look with his hair is very apparent in the video, and is sparking buzz on social media.

Thankfully, fans have been mostly positive regarding Donovan’s hair journey, as his fans appreciate how vulnerable he has been about documenting his journey. Thankfully, fans have been mostly positive regarding Donovan’s hair journey, as his fans appreciate how vulnerable he has been about documenting his journey.

Donovan was one of Team USA’s greatest players for well over a decade and made 157 international appearances for the stars & stripes, and he has now successfully transitioned into an analyst role.





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