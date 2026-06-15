Landon Donovan and Fellow Sports Figures Vent Over Airline Nightmares

Soccer analyst Landon Donovan, former NFL player Chris Canty, and others took to social media to criticize United and Alaska Airlines for poor service, including delays, diversions, and lack of transparency. Meanwhile, Donovan also opened up about his hair loss journey.

Soccer analyst Landon Donovan , 44, recently described his experience on a United Airlines flight as the worst travel of his life. In a series of X posts on June 15, he recounted how United flight 404 from Houston to Newark was delayed, diverted, and reboarded, only to have the pilot declare a shift time-out just before takeoff from Dulles.

Passengers were left stranded for hours without hotel offers. Donovan demanded transparency and accountability from the airline, rejecting private messages in favor of public discussion. He stated, 'No transparency, no clarity and no respect for the passengers who were treated horribly all evening/morning. Absolutely shameful from @united.

' Similarly, Steve Darke, 72, also a Fox Sports commentator, shared his ordeal on the same flight, warning that every passenger would think twice about using United again. Darke wrote, 'Delayed, diverted, reboarded, then pilot says shift timed out as about to take off from Dulles. Still there 5 hours later. No hotel offer.

' United Airlines responded to Donovan by asking for a private message, but he insisted on public accountability, saying people want transparency. Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty, 43, aired his grievances on social media following an unpleasant day of traveling with his family. He wrote on March 31, 'Do better @united.... You held me, my wife and newborn hostage on a plane scheduled to fly from Newark to Chicago for 8 hours.

' Taylor Lewan, former NFL player and podcast host, called out Alaska Airlines for how they treated his pregnant wife and two daughters during a flight to Las Vegas. Lewan posted, 'Today my pregnant wife and two daughters are flying to meet me in Vegas, and somehow my oldest daughter isn't...

' The series of complaints highlights ongoing frustrations with airline customer service, particularly during peak travel seasons. Many passengers are turning to social media to seek resolution, often finding that airlines are slow to respond or lack transparency in their policies. Amid the travel chaos, Donovan made headlines for another reason: his decision to shave his head after struggling with hair loss since his teens.

In October 2025, he revealed the transformation, noting the overwhelming positive responses from fans and celebrities alike. He told an interviewer, 'You have no idea the messages I've received. The messages and responses have been insane. I had no idea how many people deal with this and feel like I did.

' This openness about hair loss has resonated with many, including famous individuals who thanked him for his honesty. Donovan and Darke are set to cover the 2026 World Cup for Fox Sports, including the match between France and Senegal on June 16 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The tournament, which kicked off on June 11, has already generated significant buzz, and Donovan's visible transformation has added a personal dimension to his on-air commentary





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