Lando Norris Sparks Romance Rumors with Wallis Day and Alix Earle in Monaco

F1 champion Lando Norris is at the center of dating speculation after being seen with actress Wallis Day and influencer Alix Earle during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Lando Norris , the reigning Formula One World Champion, has once again captured the attention of the tabloid world, but this time it is for his romantic entanglements rather than his on-track performance.

Following the glitzy events of the Monaco Grand Prix, the 26-year-old McLaren driver has been linked to British actress Wallis Day. The pair were captured in a candid social media video, appearing deeply engrossed in conversation while aboard a luxury yacht. Witnesses noted the intimate nature of their interaction, describing how they laughed and leaned in close, with Day frequently playing with her blonde hair as they spoke.

Day, known for her roles in high-profile projects such as Batwoman, Infinite, and Sex/Life, has long been a figure of interest in the entertainment world, and her sudden appearance alongside Norris has sent the rumor mill into overdrive. However, this is not the first time Norris has been the subject of romantic speculation during the recent racing weekend. Only days prior, he was spotted spending significant time with American social media sensation Alix Earle.

The 25-year-old influencer, who attended the Grand Prix as a guest of the brand Alo, was seen with Norris multiple times across the various exclusive events held in the Principality. Their chemistry was most evident at La Guérite, a secluded beachside restaurant on the island of Sainte-Marguerite, where the two were seen dancing and enjoying a night of bottle service and 'good vibes' for several hours.

This cozy behavior did not go unnoticed by the paddock observers, leading to immediate theories that the driver might be pursuing a new flame. The situation has become even more complicated given Norris's tumultuous history with Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro. The pair have had an on-off relationship since 2023, and Corceiro was prominently by his side during his emotional victory celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Despite their history, rumors of a permanent split emerged in early 2024, though they were seen together again in April at a soccer match, suggesting a reconciliation. However, the recent sightings of Norris with both Wallis Day and Alix Earle have cast a shadow over the current status of his relationship with Corceiro.

Adding fuel to the fire, reports suggest that Corceiro has since unfollowed Alix Earle on social media, a move often interpreted as a sign of jealousy or confirmation of a rift. Alix Earle herself brings her own set of high-profile romantic associations to the table. Before her time in Monaco, she was linked to NFL legend Tom Brady, with the two being seen at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco.

While sources close to Brady suggested that the fling was never intended to be a serious commitment, the pairing generated massive online buzz. Earle had also previously dated NFL player Braxton Berrios for two years before their split in December. In a more recent YouTube update, she jokingly suggested she was swearing off football players entirely, making her sudden interest in a Formula One champion a fitting pivot in her dating life.

As the Monaco Grand Prix concludes, the focus remains as much on the driver's personal life as his professional success. With representatives for both Norris and Day yet to provide an official statement, the public is left to speculate whether these encounters are merely platonic friendships or the start of something more serious.

In the high-pressure world of Formula One, where every movement is scrutinized, Norris's penchant for the company of glamorous stars continues to make him a favorite of the gossip columns





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