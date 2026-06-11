Lando Norris Romance Rumors Swirl With Actress Wallis Day After Monaco Grand Prix Outing

Formula One champion Lando Norris is at the center of fresh romance speculation after being spotted in close conversation with British actress Wallis Day on a luxury yacht following the Monaco Grand Prix. This comes just days after he was seen partying with influencer Alix Earle, prompting his ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro to reportedly unfollow Earle online. The ongoing rumours cast uncertainty over Norris's relationship status amid his on-off history with Corceiro.

Formula One World Champion Lando Norris has sparked romance rumours with actress Wallis Day after they were spotted looking close on a night out following the Monaco Grand Prix .

The British racing driver, 26, who split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Margarida Corceiro in February, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive just days after partying with American influencer Alix Earle. Norris is now linked to the stunning British actress Day, known for her roles in Batwoman, Infinite and Sex/Life. The McLaren driver and Day were seen in a video shared on social media, engaged in deep conversation aboard a luxury yacht party.

They were laughing, with their heads close together, listening intently as Day played with her blonde hair. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Norris and Day for comment. This latest development follows earlier speculation about Norris's interaction with Alix Earle during the Grand Prix weekend. The reigning drivers' champion was spotted multiple times with the 25-year-old influencer at various high-profile events in Monaco.

Their cozy demeanor reportedly set tongues wagging throughout the paddock. Earle, who was previously linked to NFL legend Tom Brady, was seen dancing with Norris at La Guérite, a secluded luxury restaurant on the island of Sainte-Marguerite. According to TMZ, they spent three hours there with a group, enjoying bottle service and 'good vibes'. The McLaren driver's ex-girlfriend, Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro, reportedly unfollowed Earle on social media after the sightings, further fueling speculation.

Norris and Corceiro had an on-off relationship since 2023, and she was present when he won his first championship in Abu Dhabi last year. Their most recent breakup was reported in February, just two months after his title win.

However, rumors of a reunion surfaced in April when they were seen together at a soccer match, suggesting their tumultuous relationship might have been back on. Now, Norris's apparent flirtations with both Earle and Day in the South of France have cast doubt on his relationship status with Corceiro.

Meanwhile, Alix Earle's romantic history includes a brief fling with Tom Brady earlier this year. They were spotted together at a New Year's Eve party and later at a Super Bowl event in San Francisco. An insider told the Daily Mail in March that Brady wasn't looking for anything serious, describing their connection as 'hooking up and having fun' and noting that Brady 'lets them take the lead a lot'.

Earle, a skincare brand founder, ended her two-year relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios in December. In April, she publicly stated in a YouTube video that she was swearing off football players. It appears the TikTok star has now shifted her attention to a different type of athlete: a Formula One champion.

As the gossip continues, neither Norris nor his representatives have confirmed any new romance, leaving fans and media to speculate about the true nature of his relationships with both Wallis Day and Alix Earle





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