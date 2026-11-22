Four children die and two others are injured after a landmine explodes in Umm Khazim, Syria. The device is attributed to the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad in Idlib province.

Four children lost their lives and two others sustained injuries on Sunday when a landmine detonated in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. The incident occurred in the village of Umm Khazim within rural Idlib, adding to the long list of casualties from unexploded ordnance in the region.

Village Blast Claims Child Lives

Syrian state broadcaster SANA reported the tragedy by citing its own correspondent. The report confirmed that the mine had been left behind by the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad. No further details were provided regarding the specific circumstances that led to the explosion or the current medical condition of the two injured children.

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Regime Legacy of Unexploded Ordnance

The landmine that claimed the lives of the four children is explicitly attributed to the former government led by Bashar al-Assad. This attribution highlights the enduring physical dangers posed by explosive remnants of war left in civilian areas after the conflict dynamics shifted. The device was found in Umm Khazim, a location in rural Idlib that remains under the control of opposition forces following the collapse of the Assad regime.

Historical Toll of Syrian Explosives

The latest casualties reflect a broader, long-term crisis involving explosive remnants of war in Syria. Landmine Monitor recorded at least 13,953 people killed or injured by mines and other explosive remnants between 1999 and 2024. This figure represents a significant portion of the total casualties documented over the past two and a half decades.

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Documentation Challenges in War Zones

Landmine Monitor emphasized that the actual toll of casualties is likely higher than the recorded figures. This discrepancy arises from the severe difficulties in documenting casualties in active war zones and remote areas. The lack of comprehensive data collection mechanisms means that many deaths and injuries go unreported, obscuring the true scale of the humanitarian impact.

Long-Term Humanitarian Consequences

The explosion in Umm Khazim serves as a stark reminder of the persistent dangers facing civilians in post-conflict zones. The presence of unexploded ordnance continues to threaten lives long after the primary hostilities have ceased. The identification of the mine as belonging to the ousted regime underscores the specific historical context of the damage. Communities in Idlib and other regions continue to navigate an environment littered with lethal remnants of the war.