The International Campaign to Ban Landmines reports 6,929 casualties in 2025, with Poland and others resuming production. Ukraine used mines in defense while civilian toll remains at 84% of total victims.

The global framework designed to prohibit indiscriminate weapons faces its most severe crisis in nearly three decades, according to a stark new report released by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. The organization confirmed that antipersonnel mines killed or injured at least 6,929 people last year, marking the highest recorded toll since 2020. This surge in casualties signals deepening fractures within the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty and highlights an accelerating threat to civilian safety worldwide.

Civilians bore the brunt of this violence, accounting for at least 84% of all those killed or injured in 2025. Within this tragic demographic, children made up approximately 50% of the total casualties. This disproportionate impact on the youngest and most vulnerable populations underscores the severe long-term developmental and humanitarian consequences of continued mining in conflict zones and post-conflict areas.

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Loren Persi Vicentic, an editor of the new Landmine Monitor report, emphasized the preventable nature of this tragedy. He stated that civilians, especially children, continue to suffer terrible harm, but this harm is entirely avoidable if all countries commit to preventing any further use of these devices. The report serves as a urgent call for strict adherence to international humanitarian law to stop the cycle of injury and death.

The campaign identified five specific nations preparing to reintroduce antipersonnel mines into their national arsenals, a move that directly contradicts decades of disarmament efforts. These countries are Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. Poland stands out as the most significant actor in this trend, with plans to acquire almost 15 million antipersonnel mines from domestic manufacturers. Production for these massive stockpiles is poised to begin as early as the end of 2026.

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This planned production by Poland marks a significant departure from previous disarmament commitments and raises alarms among human rights advocates. The report notes that Poland is moving aggressively toward domestic production capabilities, signaling a shift in European security policy that prioritizes deterrence through mine stockpiles over the global norm against their use. This decision threatens to undermine the universal applicability of the ban treaty.

The report also highlights direct violations of the treaty by current state parties. Ukraine, a state party to the 1997 agreement, used landmines against invading Russian forces. This action constitutes a direct violation of its treaty obligations and serves as a complicating factor in the enforcement of international humanitarian law during active conflict zones. Such usage by treaty members further erodes the normative power of the ban.

Non-party states remain deeply involved in the conflict landscape as well. Iran and Myanmar are cited as countries not party to the treaty that continue to engage in activities relevant to mine usage. Additionally, North Korea is listed among the non-party actors, though specific recent usage data for Pyongyang was not detailed in this section. These nations operate outside the legal framework, complicating international efforts to reduce global mine contamination.

Open-source researchers have also raised concerns regarding the actions of the United States. The report states that visual evidence, reviewed and geolocated by researchers, indicates that US forces may have used antivehicle mines from the air-delivered GATOR Mine Scattering System in or near populated areas of Iran in March 2026. This potential usage by a major military power, even if not a treaty signatory, draws criticism for endangering civilian populations.

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Tamar Gabelnick, director of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, acknowledged the gravity of the situation while maintaining a focus on the treaty's enduring value. She said that while withdrawals, new use, and new production are dangerous steps backward for the 1997 ban, they do not solely define the treaty. The organization continues to urge all states to reject the production and use of antipersonnel mines by any actor, under any circumstances.

Afghanistan remains the most impacted state party to the 1997 ban, recording nearly 500 casualties last year. The enduring presence of unexploded ordnance continues to restrict movement, hinder agricultural production, and cause severe injuries to local populations. This persistent legacy of decades of conflict illustrates the long tail of mine contamination that continues to plague nations even after active hostilities have ceased.

The coming years will test the resolve of remaining treaty members and the international community at large. The planned production in Poland and the continued usage in conflict zones require coordinated diplomatic responses to prevent the total collapse of the ban regime. Without renewed commitment and enforcement, the human cost measured in thousands of casualties annually will likely persist or increase.

Global leaders now face a critical juncture in arms control diplomacy. The combination of new production by European states, continued use by treaty members, and usage by non-party actors creates a complex geopolitical challenge. The ICBL calls for immediate diplomatic pressure on nations like Poland to halt their production plans and for stronger enforcement mechanisms to hold violators accountable. The world is watching to see if the ban treaty can survive these mounting pressures.