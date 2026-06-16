Landmark Electroconvulsive Therapy Case Settled Out of Court

It is hoped that recent legal cases will encourage psychiatrists to think twice before administering ECT and ensure that patients and families are given better information about the risks.

In 2023, a Florida jury found a manufacturer of ECT machines guilty of failing to inform doctors of the risks. A 2026 case, suing two psychiatrists for failing to inform two women about risks, was settled out of court.

legal case in the Superior Court for the State of California in the County of Sacramento was settled out of court shortly before the scheduled trial date of May 11, 2026. I was an expert witness, drawing on mySignificance of the Case and Previous Legal Precedents The case is historic as it is the first time individual psychiatrists and a hospital have successfully been sued for damage caused by ECT in California, or for failure to inform about the risks involved.

A South Carolina woman previously won a jury verdict of more than $600,000 in 2005 against a doctor after suffering devastatingLitigation involving ECT has been ongoing in the United States for several years, but the litigation has largely focused on the manufacturers of ECT machines, with plaintiffs claiming the companies failed to warn doctors of ECT’s risks, and, in turn, the doctors could not or were not obligated to warn patients. The litigation in California was particularly challenging because, for decades, a legal loophole allowed ECT machine manufacturers and drug companies to argue that only a doctor’s testimony mattered and the patient’s testimony was irrelevant.

In other words, when a doctor testified that he or she would have prescribed the procedure notwithstanding a warning, the case could be dismissed. In 2024, the California Supreme Court ruled to remove that loophole.decision, moving forward, pharmaceutical and device manufacturers who fail to warn of risks associated with their products can no longer avoid liability by misusing the learned intermediary doctrine.

Today’s decision inis not only a victory for consumers injured by defective pharmaceuticals and medical devices but is a victory for anyone who champions patient autonomy. ” Subsequently, in the recent case, two women who had received 11 and 30 electroshock treatments at the Sutter Center forin Sacramento, alleged that they had suffered, as a result of the treatments:"brain damage, neurocognitive injuries, permanent memory loss, impaired visual and verbal memory, significant decline in their ability to learn and recall information, a disruption and decline in the ability to encode new information, loss ofThe defendants were psychiatrists XXXX and YYYY, and the Sutter Center for Psychiatry, where the treatments occurred.

The allegations included:"common-law negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, medical malpractice, and battery" arising out of"serious and debilitating cognitive injuries.

" The plaintiffs alleged that defendants"negligently and intentionally concealed and failed to adequately disclose and warn about risks, including but not limited to, brain damage and permanent neurocognitive injuries associated with the 'SpECTrum' Electroconvulsive Therapy shock device" and"intentionally, recklessly and overtly misrepresented the safety and efficacy of the shock therapy device. " They also alleged that"XXXX and YYYY recommended and administered ECT treatments without obtaining their informed consent and that they committed battery by performing shock treatment on Plaintiffs without obtaining their informed consent.

" The plaintiffs further alleged that"Negligently and in breach of his fiduciary duties," Dr. XXXX"concealed from Plaintiffs that he had been convicted for a felony arising out of his practice of medicine and that he had previously had his medical license suspended by the California Medical Board as a result of his criminal and reprehensible conduct. "Although the case was settled just before trial, the litigation against the doctors and hospital had proceeded because the plaintiffs had overcome the doctors’ and hospitals’ attempts to dismiss the case.

The California plaintiffs had also sued the ECT manufacturer, Mecta. Because of their case, as well as numerous other cases throughout the United States, Mecta filed for bankruptcy protection, and the plaintiffs ultimately resolved their claims against Mecta through bankruptcy court.a company manufacturing ECT machines in the United States, which did go to jury trial in 2023, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division.

Plaintiff Jeffrey Thelen alleged in his lawsuit that Somatics failed to adequately warn about the known risks associated with its ECT machines, including brain damage, severe permanent memory loss, permanent neurocognitive injuries, and others. unanimously found Somatics guilty of failing to warn about those risks when placing their ECT machine on the market. Wisner Baum’s website also reports that"Dozens of lawsuits have been filed across the United States by survivors harmed by the MECTA Spectrum ECT machine and Somatics’ Thymatron machine.

" a new machine in 2020, the “Sigma” machine. ’ It is unclear whether their new machine is any safer than the discontinued one. It is to be hoped that legal cases like these, whether they go to trial or are settled at the last minute out of court, will encourage psychiatrists to think twice before administering suchThere was a problem adding your email address.

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