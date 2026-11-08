Landman Season 3: Tommy Norris Launches CTT Oil Exploration Amidst Fracas With M-Tex

Tommy Norris establishes CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle in Landman Season 3, partnering with Gallino and recruiting family. This move creates direct competition with Cami Miller's M-Tex.

Tommy Norris officially launched his new venture, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, following the dramatic conclusion of Landman's second season. This strategic pivot places Norris in direct competition with Cami Miller and her established firm, M-Tex. The announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing power struggle within the oil industry depicted in the series. Norris has secured essential funding from Gallino to fuel this ambitious new endeavor.

CTT Oil Structure and Family Leadership

Tommy Norris has structured CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle as a fully independent, family-run business. He has appointed his closest allies to key executive positions within the organization. His son serves as the president of the new company, handling primary leadership duties. Norris's best friend holds the position of treasurer, managing the financial operations. His soon-to-be daughter-in-law will occupy an undefined administrative role in the office.

Also read Landman Season 3: Tommy Norris Faces Conflict with Rebecca Falcone

Strategic Move Against Cami Miller And M-Tex

This corporate maneuver directly challenges Cami Miller, who previously removed Tommy Norris from his position at M-Tex. Norris bypassed Miller by securing his own funding from Gallino, effectively cutting his corporate puppet-strings. The establishment of CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle allows Norris to compete head-to-head with M-Tex. This rivalry sets the stage for a intense workplace dynamic in the upcoming season.

Ensemble Cast Dynamics Under One Roof

Landman's third season will unite the main cast members under a single corporate roof. Previous seasons kept the characters scattered across different locations, but CTT will bring them together. This shift transforms the narrative into a cohesive workplace drama centered around shared goals. Viewers can expect to see deeper interactions between previously underutilized character pairings, such as Tommy and Ariana. The ensemble approach aims to strengthen the show's familial and professional bonds.

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Risks Associated With Gallino Funding

Despite the familial structure, CTT faces significant operational challenges. Tommy Norris lacks the extensive experience required to manage complex oil field operations independently. His leadership team, composed of friends and family, includes his inexperienced son who oversees daily operations. This inexperience creates a high risk of failure for the new enterprise. The company must navigate the complexities of the oil market without the institutional support of M-Tex.

Potential Outcomes For Tommy Norris

Tommy Norris faces two distinct paths following the launch of CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. Success could allow him to buy M-Tex for a fraction of its value, achieving ultimate revenge against Cami Miller. Conversely, failure could leave him in massive debt to the cartel-backed Gallino. The venture reflects Norris's desire to prioritize family over corporate loyalty, as advised by T.L. This emotional drive may override practical business considerations. The outcome will determine whether Norris achieves poetic justice or陷入 financial ruin.