Landman Season 3: Tommy Norris Faces Conflict with Rebecca Falcone

Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris in Landman season 3, facing professional rivalry with Rebecca Falcone and marital tension with Angela in this Paramount+ drama update.

Landman season 3 centers on Tommy Norris, portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton, as he navigates the volatile transition from M-TEX Oil executive to founder of CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle. This shift places him in a complex professional and personal dynamic with his new Chief Operating Officer, Rebecca Falcone, played by Kayla Wallace, while his wife Angela, played by Ali Larter, remains steadfastly focused on their family life in Fort Worth. The upcoming season promises intense drama as Norris balances the high-stakes pressures of launching a new energy venture against the simmering tensions in his household.

Tommy Norris Launches CTT Oil Venture

Tommy Norris establishes CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle after being fired from his position as President of M-TEX Oil by Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore, during the events of Landman season 2. In a significant move of trust, Norris appoints Rebecca Falcone as both the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Counsel of his new enterprise. This appointment marks a pivotal development in their professional relationship, which has historically been fraught with conflict and mutual distrust since the series began.

Also read ‘Breaking Bad’ star Dean Norris selling his California estate amid divorce, $1M bankruptcy filing

Rebecca Falcone Joins Leadership Team

Rebecca Falcone assumes critical leadership responsibilities at CTT Oil despite lacking prior experience in the oil industry, requiring her to rely heavily on guidance from Tommy Norris and her boyfriend Charlie Newsom, played by Guy Burnet. Norris has placed immense faith in Falcone, overlooking previous incidents where she framed Cooper Norris, played by Jacob Lofland, for the accident that killed the M-TEX work crew at the start of the series. Her role as the most prominent executive at the new firm makes her the central figure in Tommy's daily professional struggles.

Angela Norris Maintains Family Focus

Angela Norris remains uninvolved in the operational chaos of her husband's new company, prioritizing their daughter Ainsley, played by Michelle Randolph, who attends Texas Christian University. Angela relocated to Fort Worth to support Ainsley, necessitating a regular 600-mile round trip for Tommy between his new headquarters and Midland. Despite her previous jealousy issues when meeting Falcone in Landman season 1, Angela's distance from the office environment creates a stark contrast to the intense workplace dynamics affecting her husband.

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Workplace Conflicts and Personal Tensions

Rebecca Falcone brings a stubborn and tightly-wound temperament to CTT Oil, leading to inevitable clashes with Tommy Norris, whom she describes as an a**hole, and other staff members including Treasurer Nate, played by Colm Feore, and Secretary Ariana, played by Paulina Chavez. Creator Taylor Sheridan designs these characters to operate like oil and water, ensuring that professional disputes will constantly flare up as the company faces opposition from new rivals like oil magnate William Crockett, played by Michael Kelly. The friction between Norris and Falcone is amplified by their lack of personal rapport, making their working relationship a primary source of conflict.

Will Tommy and Angela Remarry?

Landman season 3 continues to explore the central romance between Tommy and Angela, who rekindled their relationship and moved into a Midland rental home together after Angela left her second husband. Although Angela has long desired to remarry Norris, he has consistently used business crises involving Danny Morrell, played by Andy Garcia, and M-TEX management to avoid finalizing their union. With the launch of CTT Oil and the accompanying challenges, Norris faces his biggest reason yet to postpone tying the knot, adding another layer of complexity to their enduring but rocky partnership.