New set images from Landman season 3 reveal Michelle Randolph as Ainsley performing at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium, marking a pivotal character moment in Taylor Sheridan's drama series filming in Fort Worth.

New visual evidence from the production of Landman season 3 confirms a significant character development for the hit Paramount series. A Fort Worth-based Star-Telegram report has unveiled exclusive set images taken during the filming of the next chapter of Taylor Sheridan's drama at Texas Christian University. The photos capture the show's cast in action during a live game event against Kansas State, providing fans with their first official look at specific scenes involving the supporting cast.

Ainsley Cheerleading Role Confirmed on Set

Much of the attention from these newly released images focuses on Michelle Randolph's character, Ainsley. The photographs clearly depict Randolph portraying the cheerleading squad, standing alongside other team members on the field at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium. This visual confirmation validates that the production is filming the storyline arc where Ainsley finally fulfills her long-established personal dream of performing as a cheerleader on the football field.

Also read TCU's most famous cheerleader on the sideline as 'Landman' filmed during Horned Frogs win

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram specifically highlighted this moment as a payoff for one of the show's longest-running narrative threads. For viewers who have followed the series since its debut, Ainsley's aspiration to join the squad has been a recurring subplot. The set images serve as tangible proof that this specific character journey is reaching its culmination in the upcoming season, moving beyond dialogue references to full physical performance on camera.

TCU Athletics and Official Social Media Coverage

Supporting the local news report, the official TCU Athletics social media accounts also shared official looks at the production. These digital posts featured images of Ainsley's cheerleading debut, corroborating the details provided by local press outlets. The university's athletic department appears to be actively engaged with the show's presence on campus, offering a platform that highlights the integration of the fictional narrative with the real-world location of the filming.

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The collaboration between the production team and the university provides a layer of authenticity to the setting. By utilizing the actual stadium during a game against Kansas State, the creators of Landman are grounding their fictional oil industry drama in the tangible reality of West Texas culture. The presence of the cheerleading squad adds a vibrant, community-focused element to the scenes, contrasting with the high-stakes corporate and industrial themes typically associated with the series.

Landman Context and Production Details

Set in West Texas, Landman continues to explore the complex world of oil rigs and the immense fortunes they generate. The series maintains a modern upstairs/downstairs narrative structure that juxtaposes the lives of roughnecks with those of billionaires. This dual perspective allows the show to highlight the profound impact of the energy sector on the climate, the regional economy, and broader geopolitics within these booming towns.

Taylor Sheridan serves as the primary creator and showrunner for the project, working alongside writer Christian Wallace. The production team includes notable executive producers such as Billy Bob Thornton, who also stars in the series, along with Bob Yari, Dan Friedkin, David Glasser, and David Hutkin. The creative vision is further supported by directors Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, and Sheridan himself, ensuring a consistent tone across the episodes.

Landman premiered on Paramount with an initial release date of November 17, 2024, and carries a TV-MA rating. The series has garnered significant attention for its gritty portrayal of the oil industry and its ensemble cast. As season 3 moves forward, the confirmation of Ainsley's role at the TCU game adds a new dimension to the character roster, offering fans deeper insight into the personal lives intertwined with the high-pressure professional environment of the Texas energy boom.