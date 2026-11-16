paramount+ is filming the third season of the drama Landman in Fort Worth, Texas, with key cast members including Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Glen Powell spotted at the TCU veRsus Kansas State football game on November 14.

Paramount+ is currently in the midst of filming the third season of its hit drama Landman , with production activities drawing significant attention in Fort Worth , Texas. On Saturday, November 14, the crew secured a unique backdRop by setting up shop at Amon G. carter Stadium during the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs football game against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Horned Frogs secured a twenty to ten victory, but for the entertainment industry observers present,the sports action took a backseat to the high-profile celebrity sightings surrounding the production. The atmosphere at the stadium was charged with a blend of collegiate sports enthusiasm and Hollywood glamour as key members of the cast integrated into the live event,utilizing the suite boxes and sidelines to capture essential scenes for the upcoming season.

Ali Larter, who portrays the character Angela Norris in the series, was among the most prominent figures spotted on location. Dressed in a fitted purple and white dress that matched the official team colors, Larter was observed filming inside a stadium suite. video footage captured during the game showed her holding a smartphone, appearing to engage in a FaceTime call that likely featured her on-screen counterpart, Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Industry fans familiar with the show's dynamics can easily deduce that the conversation revolved around another one of Tommy's lavish dinner plans or expensive purchases,maintaining the show's signature blend of oil industry drama and family dysfunction. her presence added a layer of visual flair to the proceedings, reinforcing the connection between the fictional world of the oil boomers and the real-world setting of Texas.

Also read TCU's most famous cheerleader on the sideline as 'Landman' filmed during Horned Frogs win

Alongside Larter, Stefania Spampinato, who plays Bella Morrell,was also seen participating in filming activities within the suite. The production too focused heavily on revisiting storylines established in previous seasons, particularly those involving Angela's daughter, Ainsley Norris. Michelle Randolph, the actress behind Ainsley,was spotted on the field wearing a TCU cheerleader uniform, a direct callback to her character's journey after leaving West Texas for university. This storyline involves Ainsley joining the cheer squad and navigating complex relationships, most notably with her roommate and team trainer, Paigyn. The return to this specific narrative thread indicates that Season 3 will continue to explore the personal lives and collegiate experiences of the secondary characters, adding depth to the overarching family saga.

Bobbi Salvor Menuez, who portrays Paigyn, was also present on set,dressed in team trainer gear, further solidifying the return of this dynamic duo to the forefront of the season's plot. The chemistry between the characters has evolved from initial clashes to friendship and their on-screen relationship is expected to remain a focal point for viewers. Adding to the star-studded atmosphere, actor Glen Powell was also observed on the sidelines,likely supporting his girlfriend, Michelle Randolph, while keeping an eye on the production. Powell's presence, though less central to the imediate filming action, highlighted the strong ties within the entertainment community and the interest surrounding the series. The filming at the stadium serves as a testament to the shows growing popularity and its ability to attract top-tier talent and significant media coverage.

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Production Timeline and Release Expectations

While the scenes filmed at the TCU game provide a glimpse into the creative process, the official release date for Landman Season 3 hasnt yet been confirmed by Paramount+. Production on the fresh season actually began in Fort Worth in late September, with various locations around the city and TCU's campus being utilized over the course of the fall. The use of real-world locations,including famous filming spots owned by creator Taylor Sheridan,helps ground the dramatic narrative in a tangible, authentic Texas landscape. This continuity in location shooting is a hallmark of Sheridan's work,contributing to the immersive quality that has garnered the series a dedicated fanbase.

Industry speculation suggests that the earliest the new season might be expected to return to screens is sometime in the middle of 2027. This timeline allows for post-production work, including editing, sound design, and visual effects, to be completed to a high standard. Billy Bob Thornton has previously discussed the show's appeal, noting that it resonates deeply with working-class audiences who can relate to the struggles and triumphs depicted in the series. The combination of authentic settings, compelling character arcs, and realistic portrayals of economic and personal challenges continues to drive the show's success.

The decision to film during a live sporting event underscores the production's ambition to capture spontaneous, high-energy moments that enhance the visual storytelling. By integrating the cast into a dwell game, the producers were able to leverage the natural crowd noise and vibrant atmosphere, adding an extra layer of realism to the scenes. This approach aligns with the show's gritty, documentary-style aesthetic,which has become a distinguishing feature in the landscape of contemporary television dramas. As fans await the next chapter, the glimpses provided by these on-location shoots have only heightened anticipation for what lies ahead in the continuing saga of the Norris family and their associates.