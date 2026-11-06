Landman Season 3 Filming Update: New Cast Adds and Production Status at Bosque Ranch

Taylor Sheridan's Landman season 3 production has resumed at Bosque Ranch in Texas. Details on new cast additions and the show's record-breaking season 2 success follow.

Production for Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount+ drama Landman season 3 has officially resumed, with the cast and crew returning to Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas. Actor Clayton Q recently shared visual evidence via an Instagram Reel confirming that filming is currently underway at this signature location. The West Texas property serves as the primary filming base for Sheridan's acclaimed Western universe.

Bosque Ranch is a private working ranch owned by creator Taylor Sheridan. The facility has become an integral part of the production pipeline for Sheridan's most successful television projects, including the flagship series Yellowstone. By utilizing this specific location for Landman season 3, the production maintains a visual continuity that fans of the creator's work have come to recognize and expect.

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The return to this familiar setting marks a significant milestone in the production schedule. Production officially began in the Fort Worth area in late September 2026. Paramount+ subsequently confirmed that principal photography formally started on October 1, 2026. This timeline follows a period of several production delays that had previously impacted the schedule for the third installment.

The third season brings substantial changes to the on-screen ensemble. Paramount+ announced that four actors have been promoted to series regular status. These additions include Colm Feore, Mustafa Speaks, Bobbi Salvor Menuez, and Francesca Xuereb. Their elevated roles suggest increased narrative weight in the upcoming episodes centered on the oil industry.

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Additionally, Michael Kelly has joined the cast in a newly created role. Kelly is known for his performances in Lioness and The Penguin. He will portray William Crockett, who is identified as the leader of the world's largest oil-management firm. This character introduction promises to bring a new layer of corporate power and conflict into the show's ongoing storylines.

The narrative context for these new additions follows the events of the Landman season 2 finale. The protagonist Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, established CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. He formed this entity after leaving his previous employer, M-Tex. The move has brought several familiar characters into a different business arrangement.

This shift sets up further complications for Tommy and his family as they navigate the dangerous oil industry in West Texas. The series also stars Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, and Sam Elliott. Following a successful season 2, Landman season 3 is filming at Sheridan's Bosque Ranch in Texas.

The decision to move forward with season 3 is driven by the massive success of the previous installment. The season 2 premiere set a new benchmark for the streaming service. According to data from Paramount+, the sophomore installment generated more than 9.2 million streaming views during its first two days.

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This performance marked a 262 percent increase over the season 1 premiere figures. These impressive numbers helped establish Landman as one of Paramount+ biggest original dramas. The strong viewership validates the continued investment in the property and its creator.

The success has cemented Sheridan's status as one of television's most prominent creators. While the filming location is confirmed, the specific narrative role of Bosque Ranch remains unclear. It is currently unknown how the property will factor into the upcoming storyline or whether the location will be directly recognizable onscreen.

Paramount+ has not yet announced an official release date for Landman season 3. The production is currently active, but fans must wait for further announcements regarding the premiere window. The first two seasons are already available to stream on Paramount+.

Viewers can revisit the earlier episodes to prepare for the new dynamics introduced by the returning cast and new characters. The show returns to production after this record-breaking period, maintaining high expectations from the audience.