Landman Season 3 Filming Confirms Ainsley Norris TCU Cheerleader Arc

Landman season 3 production at Texas Christian University confirms Ainsley Norris becomes a Horned Frogs cheerleader. Explore Tommy Norris's new oil company challenges and cast details.

The third season of the Paramount+ drama series Landman has officially entered production, promising to resolve long-standing character arcs while introducing significant narrative shifts. Filming is currently underway at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, confirming that the storyline for Ainsley Norris, played by Michelle Randolph, is progressing as planned. This development marks a pivotal moment for the character, whose journey from a troubled teenager to a collegiate athlete serves as a central subplot alongside the main oil industry drama.

Ainsley Norris TCU Cheerleader Storyline

Ainsley Norris will officially become a cheerleader for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs football team in the upcoming season. Social media posts from TCU and associated accounts have featured images of Michelle Randolph in full uniform, standing alongside the actual university squad during filming. This visual confirmation aligns with character motivations established in previous seasons, where Ainsley's enrollment at the university was specifically tied to her desire to join the cheerleading program.

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The narrative history for Ainsley Norris has centered on her ambition to become a college cheerleader and date a football player since the series premiere. She previously dated two athletes during the first season, and her academic path was deliberately structured to facilitate these social goals. The production team is capturing these moments on location, providing fans with a realistic backdrop that mirrors the high school to college transition many viewers experienced.

A key element of this new chapter involves Ainsley's relationship with her roommate, Paigyn, portrayed by Bobbi Salvor Menuez. Paigyn is also an assistant for the TCU cheerleading medical staff and identifies as non-binary. Initially, the two roommates clashed due to cultural and personal differences. However, their dynamic shifted when Ainsley defended Paigyn from heckling by other students, leading to a genuine friendship where Paigyn taught Ainsley how to perform stunts safely and avoid injuries.

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Tommy Norris CTT Oil Company Expansion

While Ainsley finds success on the field, the primary plot focuses on Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, as he expands his business empire. Tommy serves as the vice president of his own enterprise, CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle, based in Midland, Texas. This company represents a significant departure from his previous role as a landman for M-TEX Oil, marking his transition into full ownership and executive leadership.

The formation of CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle was a direct response to Tommy's firing from M-TEX Oil. After the death of his best friend and M-TEX owner Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm, Tommy briefly assumed the presidency of the company. However, he lost the confidence of Monty's widow, Cami Miller, portrayed by Demi Moore, who terminated his employment at the end of the second season. This dismissal prompted Tommy to recruit friends and family to establish his independent venture.

Tommy Norris faces formidable challenges in launching his new oil venture. He must navigate complex negotiations with his chief investor, Danny Gallino Morrell, played by Andy Garcia. Additionally, he is positioned to clash with a new rival, oil magnate William Crockett, portrayed by Michael Kelly. The narrative also introduces external threats, as Tommy will likely confront Mexican drug cartels seeking to exploit the region's energy resources.

Angela and Ainsley Relocation Dynamics

The relocation of Angela and Ainsley Norris to Fort Worth creates a new geographic divide within the family structure. Angela, played by Ali Larter, purchased a home in Fort Worth to support her daughter's university life. This move significantly reduces the time the mother and daughter spend in Midland with Tommy, who continues to operate CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle from that location.

Tommy Norris now drives approximately 600 miles round-trip between Midland and Fort Worth to maintain contact with his ex-wife and daughter. This commute highlights the ongoing tension between his professional ambitions and family obligations. His housemates in Midland, Nate played by Colm Feore and Dale played by James Jordan, will likely appreciate the reduced frequency of the family's presence at their shared residence.

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The separation of Angela and Ainsley from the main Midland narrative allows the writers to develop the mother-daughter relationship independently. Angela's role as a morale officer at an old folks' home and her support of Ainsley's academic life provide a distinct storyline parallel to the high-stakes oil drama. This structural choice ensures that Ainsley's college experience receives adequate screen time without diluting the intensity of Tommy's business battles.

Production Cast and Guest Appearances

The production at Texas Christian University has attracted significant attention, including visits from prominent actors. Glen Powell, a real-life boyfriend of Michelle Randolph, was spotted on set during filming. Although Powell is known for roles in Anyon But You, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Running Man, it remains unclear if he will appear on screen in the third season.

Powell's presence is believed to be a personal support gesture rather than a confirmed guest appearance. However, his potential cameo would generate considerable interest among viewers who followed his career trajectory. The production team has kept details regarding guest stars tight, focusing primarily on the core cast members navigating the new season's challenges.

Landman season 3 continues to blend personal drama with industry realism, a hallmark of the show created by Taylor Sheridan. The series airs on Paramount+ and has been praised for its authentic depiction of the Permian Basin energy sector. As production moves forward, fans anticipate how Ainsley's cheerleading success will intersect with the broader themes of loyalty and ambition that define the Norris family saga.