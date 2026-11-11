Landman Season 3 Filming at Yellowstone Properties, Including Sheridan's Texas Ranches

Season 3 of Taylor Sheridan's Landman will shoot at locations used in Yellowstone, notably the Bosque Ranch and 6666 Ranch in Weatherford, Texas, according to cast updates. The move underscores the close ties between Sheridan's shows and the Texas landscapes that host them.

The third season of Taylor Sheridan's crime drama Landman is set to film at two sites already familiar to fans of Yellowstone: the Bosque Ranch and the 6666 Ranch, both situated in Weatherford, Texas. The Texas properties have appeared in several of Sheridan's other productions, tying the new show to his established television universe.

Filming Locations Double as Yellowstone Backdrops

According to cast member Clayton Q, Landman's crew has begun shooting at Bosque Ranch, a property owned by Sheridan that has hosted scenes for Yellowstone, Lioness and the short‑lived 6666 series idea. The ranch's wide open scenery and rugged trails have become a staple backdrop for Sheridan's gritty, intimate drama style.

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Simultaneously, production has moved into the 6666 Ranch, a separate Texas property with a similar landscape palette. The move allows the Landman crew to capture the same kind of austere, frontier atmosphere that has defined Yellowstone's aesthetic for the past eight seasons.

Creator's Texas Roots Shape the Series' Visual Tone

Sheridan's own ownership of Bosque Ranch explains the seamless visual integration between his shows. The property's red dirt, stone fences and distant Hill Country range evoke the feel of Yellowstone's ranches, yet also set the stage for Landman's Texas‑based narrative.

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By filming at these two known locations, Landman's producers aim to preserve the "raw, table‑top" look that fans expect from Sheridan, while grounding the series firmly in the American Southwest's cultural and physical landscape.

Implications for the Landman Cast and Crew

With the new settings already established, the Landman cast can focus on story pacing rather than finding new shooting sites. Clayton Q noted on Instagram that the crew is "settling into the ranch vibe" and that actors will soon begin scenes that leverage the Texan environment for authenticity.

Additionally, the use of familiar properties allows the production to continue working with long‑time collaborators, including cinematographers and set designers who have experience shooting at Bosque and 6666. This continuity is expected to streamline production schedules and budget logistics for the remainder of Season 3.

Future Production Plans and Release Timeline

Landman remains in production through the end of 2024, with the first episodes slated to debut on Paramount+ in early 2025. Production will wrap by the summer, giving the post‑production team ample time to polish the series for its scheduled release.

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As the Landman crew wraps up its time at the Texas ranches, the connection between Sheridan's shows continues to resonate with viewers. Fans of Yellowstone are already anticipating how the familiar landscape of Bosque Ranch will shape Landman's narrative texture and visual identity during its third season.