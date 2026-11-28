Landman season 3 filming has begun for a 2027 release. Taylor Sheridan's hit drama relies on Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph for vital comic relief and contrast.

Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ hit Landman season 3 filming is officially underway, setting the stage for a highly anticipated 2027 release that continues the saga where season 2 concluded. The series centers on the complex life of Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, who launches his own oil venture and invites his inner circle to join him in the high-stakes world of the Texas energy sector. While the drama has been praised for its gritty portrayal of the oil industry, a critical component of its success has always been the dynamic interplay between its serious protagonists and its most vibrant comic foils.

Landman Season 3 Filming and Plot Continuation

Production on Landman season 3 filming is currently in progress, with creators targeting a 2027 release date to bring the next chapter of the Norris family saga to audiences. The narrative picks up directly after the previous season, following Tommy Norris as he establishes CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle, bringing many of his friends and family into the fold. This new business venture places Tommy at the center of the multi-billion-dollar oil industry, specifically within the dangerous environment known as the Patch in West Texas.

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The setting of the oil fields remains a character in itself, presenting daily hazards including industrial accidents, violence among crews, and threats from Mexican drug dealers. Nearly every major character involved in the story has a direct connection to this industry, creating a tight-knit world where professional and personal lives are inseparable. Tommy's son Cooper, played by Jacob Lofland, harbors ambitions of running an oil company, while his father T.L., portrayed by Sam Elliott, suffers from physical limitations due to decades of drilling work.

Angela and Ainsley as Essential Comic Relief

Angela and Ainsley provide necessary contrast to the Tommy-centric universe by serving as the show's primary sources of humor and levity. Despite their familial bonds with the protagonist, they have no interest in the oil business, making them unique outliers in a story deeply entrenched in industrial drama. Their role is not merely superficial; they act as lightning rods for audience engagement, offering a perspective that balances the intense self-involvement often displayed by the male leads in the energy sector.

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Ali Larter portrays Angela, Tommy's ex-wife, whose character exists to lighten the tone and humanize the often grim realities of the oil trade. Whether through family dinners or personal interactions, Angela's presence adds a layer of relatability and warmth to the narrative. Michelle Randolph plays Ainsley, their teenage daughter, who embodies a sense of affluent Texas indulgence while maintaining a remarkably kind and open-hearted demeanor. Her candid conversations, including the viral moment of frank sex talk with her father, helped propel the show into the pop culture zeitgeist.

Taylor Sheridan's Creative Vision and Character Depth

Taylor Sheridan has faced criticism for his writing of the Norris women, with some viewers initially perceiving them as superfluous. However, the creator's approach is intentional, using Angela and Ainsley to provide a method to the madness of the show's dramatic stakes. Michelle Randolph admitted in an interview that she initially did not recognize the comedic scope of her role, focusing instead on building the internal world of Ainsley. By the second season, she began leaning into the comedy, discovering the joy of balancing the show's darker elements with humor.

Landman distinguishes itself from Sheridan's other works, such as Yellowstone, by incorporating a significant amount of humor and light-hearted moments. While the Yellowstone franchise and its prequels 1883 and 1923 featured constant violence and lacked lightheartedness, Landman utilizes the charisma of Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph to create a more varied emotional palette. This cheerful mother-daughter chaos sets the series apart, offering elements that were sorely missing in the Montana-based Dutton saga.

Real-World Impact and Future of the Series

The character dynamics in Landman reflect a broader slice of American life, showing that Angela and Ainsley are as representative of their environment as the oil billionaires and laborers. Angela is depicted as materialistic but not cruel, often striving to improve the lives of others through cooking or volunteering at a home for the elderly. Ainsley inherits these traits, learning from her mother and applying them in her own life, such as her interactions with Texas Christian University admissions officer Greta Stidwell, played by Miriam Silverman.

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The production of Landman season 3 filming marks a continued investment in this unique blend of high-stakes drama and essential comic relief. With a scheduled 2027 release, the show aims to maintain the momentum built by its first two seasons, leveraging the explosive entertainment value of its ensemble cast. Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Michelle Randolph remain central to this vision, ensuring that the series continues to evolve while staying true to its roots in the Texas oil country.