Landman Season 3 Delayed to 2027 Following Production Setbacks

Taylor Sheridan's Landman Season 3 premiere date has shifted to 2027 due to filming delays, pushing the oil drama's third installment to next year.

Taylor Sheridan is facing yet another significant scheduling shift for his expanding television empire in 2026, as the production timeline for Landman Season 3 extends well into the next year. The widely anticipated third season of the hit oil drama, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, will not premiere until 2027. This delay marks a notable change in release patterns for the creator, who has maintained a relentless output of new content across multiple platforms.

Production Timeline and Filming Details

Landman Season 3 is currently in active production, with filming underway at various locations. A significant portion of the shoot is taking place at Taylor Sheridan's personal 600-acre Bosque Ranch. This location is familiar to viewers of the original Yellowstone series, as it served as the primary production home for several key scenes in that show. The reuse of this estate underscores the interconnected nature of the television universe built by the prolific writer and producer.

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Scheduling Delays Push Premiere to Next Year

The decision to move the premiere date was driven by several filming delays that disrupted the original production schedule. Production for Landman Season 3 was initially set to begin in April but was subsequently pushed back to October. These logistical challenges have forced the network to adjust its programming calendar, confirming that fans will have to wait until 2027 to see the next chapter of the story. The delay ensures that the production can maintain the high visual and narrative standards expected of the series.

Contrast with Other Sheridan Renewals

The extended wait for Landman Season 3 stands in stark contrast to the swift renewals of other shows in the same universe. For instance, Landman Season 2 was brought back almost exactly one year after its Season 1 premiere. The network also secured a renewal for Season 3 before Season 2 even concluded its run. This aggressive renewal strategy highlights the strong performance and commercial viability of the franchise, despite the current production hurdles.

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Broader Impact on the Television Landscape

While Landman faces a delay, other projects within the Taylor Sheridan slate have maintained their momentum. The show Landman was originally conceived as a smash hit alongside the conclusion of Yellowstone, which wrapped its final season in late 2024. Spin-offs such as Marshals and Dutton Ranch have premiered on Paramount Plus earlier this year. Marshals, being a CBS production, was renewed for a second season almost immediately. Dutton Ranch has also received an official renewal, though its return date remains unspecified beyond confirmation that it will not air in 2026.

What Viewers Can Expect Moving Forward

The delay to 2027 does not signal a cancellation or a lack of creative direction for the series. Instead, it reflects the complex logistical realities of producing high-end drama in remote locations. The use of Bosque Ranch for filming indicates that the visual scope of the new season will remain consistent with previous installments. Audiences can expect the same brutal, complicated narratives centered on power, loyalty, and survival that have defined the Taylor Sheridan brand since the early days of Yellowstone.