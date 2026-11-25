Landman season 3 production begins in Fort Worth with cast promotions for Colm Feore and Michelle Randolph, signaling a major character evolution for Ainsley Norris.

Production has officially commenced on Landman season 3, marking a significant transitional phase for the Taylor Sheridan drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Filming activities began in October within Fort Worth, Texas, confirming the return of the hit series that premiered on November 17, 2024. This launch phase introduces substantial structural changes to the ensemble cast, particularly affecting the portrayal of younger characters within the Norris family dynamics.

Key Cast Members Upgraded to Regulars

Landman season 3 elevates four supporting actors to series regular status, granting them expanded narrative responsibilities and screen time. Colm Feore, who portrays Nathan, joins the main billing as an oil company lawyer and treasurer for Tommy Norris's new business venture. Feore's promotion underscores the financial and legal complexities that will drive the plot forward in the upcoming episodes.

Also read Michelle Randolph Is Growing Up Alongside Her Characters

Mustafa Speaks, known for playing Theodore Boss Ramone, also receives a permanent cast upgrade. As a seasoned member of Tommy's crew, Speaks' increased role suggests deeper exploration of the labor dynamics within the oil industry setting. His continued presence anchors the gritty, blue-collar realism that defines the show's aesthetic.

Bobb Salvör Menuez, who plays Paigyn, and Francesca Xuereb, who portrays Cheyenne, are similarly promoted from recurring status. Paigyn serves as the non-binary roommate of Ainsley Norris, while Cheyenne is a stripper hired to help rehabilitate Tommy's father, T.L. played by Sam Elliott. These promotions indicate that the interpersonal relationships among the younger generation will receive more focused attention than in previous seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Randolph Explores Ainsley's College Identity

Michele Randolph, the actress behind Ainsley Norris, shared specific details about her character's evolution during a recent interview promoting the Prime Video romantic comedy Clashing Through the Snow. Randolph highlighted a crucial developmental milestone for Ainsley, who transitions from age seventeen to eighteen. This shift allows the narrative to move the character away from her familial constraints and into the independent world of higher education.

The actress emphasized that she is finally able to explore Ainsley's identity outside the shadow of her parents, Tommy Norris played by Billy Bob Thornton, and Angela played by Ali Larter. Randolph expressed satisfaction in portraying an eighteen-year-old navigating college life, noting that she no longer needs to perpetually reference her parents in dialogue. This change aims to provide a more mature and autonomous perspective for the character.

Addressing Previous Controversy Surrounding Ainsley

The decision to expand Ainsley's storyline addresses long-standing viewer criticism regarding her initial characterization. Early episodes of Landman featured blunt conversations about Ainsley's sex life with her father, alongside scenes where male characters leered at the seventeen-year-old. Many viewers and critics argued that these depictions reflected a weakness in Sheridan's writing regarding female characters, though some defended them as realistic portrayals of toxic environments.

Landman season 2 already signaled a shift in direction by strengthening Ainsley's bond with Paigyn. The two characters overcome initial hostility, with Paigyn supporting Ainsley's cheerleading ambitions and Ainsley defending Paigyn against bigotry. This evolving friendship provides a healthier foundation for Ainsley's growth, moving away from the controversial dynamics that defined her early screen time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Production Timeline and Streaming Context

While filming is underway, no official premiere date has been announced for Landman season 3. The series continues to build anticipation among fans of the Yellowstone universe, with Taylor Sheridan serving as the primary showrunner alongside directors Stephen Kay and Michael Friedman. The cast, including Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott, remains central to the show's drama and crime elements.

In the interim, audiences can watch Michelle Randolph in Clashing Through the Snow, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. She stars opposite Christopher Briney as competing publishers vying for a popular book. This project offers a different tone for Randolph, contrasting with the intense industrial drama of Landman. The cast and crew remain focused on delivering a refined narrative that balances the show's gritty realism with more nuanced character development.