Landman Renewed for Season 3 After Shocking Firing of Billy Bob Thornton's Character

Taylor Sheridan's Landman gets season 3 renewal after Demi Moore's character fires Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy. Thornton defends Sheridan amid award snubs.

Taylor Sheridan 's hit series Landman has been renewed for season 3, following a dramatic second season that left fans on the edge of their seats.

The Paramount+ show, which premiered in November 2024, is based on the Boomtown podcast and focuses on the West Texas oil industry, centering on crisis executive Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, and his family. The season finale of season 2 saw Demi Moore's character Cami fire Thornton's Tommy, setting up a new direction for the series.

In an interview, Thornton defended Sheridan against critics who question his work ethic and lack of award recognition, stating, If you have a disagreement over someone's way or vibe or whatever it is, that's not the point. The point is, is he good? He writes great stuff. Thornton added that Sheridan has created an empire and deserves recognition for his TV work.

The renewal announcement comes as fans speculate on which stars will return after the shocking firing. The show also features Jon Hamm, who played Monty, but his character was killed off in the season finale. Tommy was named president of M-Tex before being kidnapped and severely beaten by a drug cartel leader, only to be released with the promise that he would work with the cartel.

Season 2 raised the stakes by shaking up the narrative with Cami added into the mix more. Landman is Sheridan's newest hit series, joining the ranks of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Lioness. The show has been praised for its intense storytelling and complex characters, with many critics highlighting Thornton's performance as Tommy Norris. In a separate interview, Thornton also commented on ageism in Hollywood, referencing his role in Bad Santa with Kathy Bates.

He said, Kathy Bates played my mom in Bad Santa too and she is nine years older. It's acting, it's a movie. He continued, Let's say that it's not in the newspapers or Wikipedia - how old anybody is - then nobody would say a word. The third season of Landman is expected to delve deeper into the consequences of Tommy's deal with the cartel and the fallout from Cami's decision to fire him.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the series, which has become a staple of Paramount+'s lineup. Additionally, the article briefly mentions an adult creator Bonnie Blue who celebrated a baby shower with a disgusting stunt, though this appears to be a separate piece of news not directly related to Landman. Overall, Landman continues to captivate audiences with its gritty portrayal of the oil industry and the personal struggles of its characters





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