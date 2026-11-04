Landman Drops From Paramount+ Top 10 After Record 400 Days

Taylor Sheridan's Landman exits the Paramount+ U.S. Top 10 chart after a historic 400+ day run, falling short of streaming records held by South Park and NCIS.

Taylor Sheridan's drama series Landman has officially left the Paramount+ U.S. Top 10 television chart. The show spent more than 400 consecutive days among the platform's most-watched programs before its recent removal from the rankings.

This milestone highlights the unique longevity of the oil-industry epic, which debuted to immediate critical and commercial acclaim. Despite this sustained engagement, the exit marks a turning point in the series performance trajectory as viewership naturally shifts over time.

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Chart Longevity and Streaming Records

Landman achieved a 400-day streak on the U.S. Top 10 list, a feat that underscores its enduring appeal to audiences. However, the series has not surpassed the all-time records set by other Paramount+ original or licensed content.

Comparative data reveals that South Park previously held the record with a 467-day streak on the same chart. Other notable entries include Ghosts, which remained in the top tier for 581 days, and Everybody Loves Raymond, which lasted 837 days.

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The absolute longest-running series on the platform is NCIS, which maintained its position for an extraordinary 980 days. No other Taylor Sheridan creation has reportedly matched the sustained chart presence achieved by Landman during its initial run.

Plot Dynamics and Season Two Themes

The series is based on the podcast Boomtown by Christian Wallace and stars Billy Bob Thornton as the central figure. It is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, focusing on the modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs.

The narrative operates as an upstairs-downstairs story involving roughnecks and wildcat billionaires. The characters are fueling a boom so massive that it reshapes the local climate, the regional economy, and broader geopolitics.

In the second season, as oil rises from the earth, secrets also emerge from the shadows. The protagonist Tommy Norris faces a breaking point that may be closer than he realizes, adding tension to the existing conflicts.

Tommy Norris is under mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil and Cami Miller. The shadow of his kin looms large over his decisions, making survival in West Texas a brutal endeavor rather than a noble pursuit.

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Commercial Impact and Future Outlook

The removal from the Top 10 does not necessarily indicate a decline in quality or interest from the core fanbase. Instead, it reflects the natural lifecycle of a streaming hit as new titles enter the market and viewers rotate their attention.

Taylor Sheridan has built a reputation for shows that pierce the cultural consciousness by finding the exact things that make people tick. His success is driven by this ability to create compelling, character-driven narratives that resonate deeply with audiences.

However, the exit of Landman from the elite chart group suggests its popularity may be waning the longer it remains out of the public eye in terms of new promotional pushes. The series must now rely on its growing library status to attract new viewers over time.

The upcoming season promises that sooner or later something has got to break for the main characters. The brutal nature of the industry ensures that the stakes remain high for everyone involved in the oil boom.

As the series moves forward, Paramount+ will monitor how the remaining audience retains interest without the momentum of being a weekly trending topic. The show's legacy will be measured by its total viewership and cultural impact beyond chart positions.