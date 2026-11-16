Landman Cast Filming at TCU Football Game

Michelle Randolph, Glen Powell, and Ali Larter were spotted on the sidelines of the TCU Horned Frogs football game in Fort Worth, Texas, as filming for the hit Paramount+ series Landman continues. The cast members gathered at Amon G. Carter Stadium to shoot scenes for the third season of the drama series.

Actress Michelle Randolph was photographed in full TCU Horned Frogs cheerleader uniform while filming scenes for the third season of the Paramount+ hit series ' Landman.' The production took place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, November 15, 2026, as the cast and crew worked on set during the college football game between the Horned Frogs and their opponents.

Landman Cast Filming at TCU Game

Randolph, who portrays the character Ainsley Norris on the show, was seen cheering enthusiastically from the sidelines, providing authentic atmosphere for the scenes being captured. Her appearance in the official cheerleading gear was highly anticipated by fans, as her character Ainsley enrolled at Texas Christian University and joined the cheerleading squad in the second season of the drama series. The production utilized approximately 30 TCU cheerleaders to help film the sequence, ensuring the background activity matched the energy of a live game day event.

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Glen Powell Supports Randolph

Landman co-star Glen Powell, who plays Tommy Norris in the series, was also present at the stadium on Saturday to support his partner. The 38-year-old actor, known for his role in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' was spotted taking photographs with fans on the sidelines while offering a visible show of support to Randolph. Powell and Randolph, a 29-year-old actress, have maintained a close public presence, having previously confirmed their relationship on Instagram while celebrating the Fourth of July. Their connection appeared solid as they spent the summer together in Paris, France, during July and August, with Powell joining Randolph for her filming project abroad.

Ali Larter and Stefania Spampinato

Other key members of the 'Landman' cast were also observed working on set during the game. Ali Larter, who plays the character Angela Norris, Randolph's mother on the show, attended the event to oversee her scenes. Filming activity was also noted involving Stefania Spampinato, who portrays the character Bella Morrell in the series. Larter and Spampinato were seen shooting together on the sidelines, integrating their on-screen characters into the lively environment of the stadium. The presence of multiple cast members highlights the scale of the production as it moves into the final stages of filming for the upcoming third season.

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Couple's Relationship Details

Glen Powell recently opened up about his relationship with Michelle Randolph in an interview with Esquire magazine, discussing the foundations that support their partnership. He stated that both he and Randolph share the same values, emphasizing that they both love their families and are dedicated to their work. Powell explained that they both like to show up for their partners while also understanding the necessary balance of their demanding careers. His comments came amid ongoing engagement rumors, providing rare insight into how their similar approaches to life have built a strong relationship foundation. The couple remains inseparable, often appearing together at public events and productions related to the hit series.

Landman Series Production Update

The filming at Amon G. Carter Stadium marks a significant moment for the third season of 'Landman,' which continues to attract attention for its star-studded cast and authentic locations. The Paramount+ series has gained a substantial following since its premiere, with fans eagerly awaiting the next installment. The decision to film on location during a live football game adds a layer of realism to the production, capturing the vibrant culture of Texas. As the series progresses into its third season, the integration of real-world events like the TCU Horned Frogs game enhances the narrative experience for viewers. The cast's commitment to shooting on location contributes to the show's growing reputation for high-quality storytelling and detailed set design.