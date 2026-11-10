Landlords vs. Tenants: Housing in Mamdani’s New York

Housing has been a major focus for Mayor Zohran Mamdani since taking office in January.

Housing has been a major focus for Mayor Zohran Mamdani since taking office in January. His administration has heard from tenants about poor living conditions, but landlords have complaints of their own, from unpaid rent to rising costs and lengthy eviction proceedings.

WNYC and Gothamist housing reporter David Brand fills in for Janae Pierre and brings those concerns to Cea Weaver, director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants. They discuss how the administration is responding to both tenants and landlords, what it’s doing to keep New Yorkers from being priced out of their neighborhoods, and its plans for public housing and tenant ownership.

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Mamdani says more help is coming to homeless New Yorkers living outside this winterNew Yorkers can look up participating grocery stores and find their nearest farmer’s market on the city’s health map. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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Pete Buttigieg on the Democrats’ Sweep of Congress, and Where They Go from Here The former Transportation Secretary, who is a likely Presidential contender, talks about how a Democratic Congress will try to make an impact, even with an angry lame-duck President. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.