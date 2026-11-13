Landlords Face Tax Hike and Tenant Challenges Under Renters' Rights Act

New 4% property tax forces landlords to consider rent hikes, but the Renters' Rights Act empowers tenants to successfully challenge increases via tribunals.

Starting in April, landlords face a significant financial pressure due to the Government's introduction of a new 4 per cent income tax on rental income. This levy affects all taxpayers, raising rates to 24 per cent for basic payers, 44 per cent for higher rate taxpayers, and 49 per cent for additional rate taxpayers. In response, seven in ten landlords are now considering raising rents, with one third explicitly citing the need to offset this added tax burden.

Tribunal Data Shows Tenant Success Rate

However, the Renters' Rights Act, which came into force on May 1, has empowered tenants to challenge proposed rent increases that they believe exceed the market rate. Data from property advisory firm PRSim reveals that the vast majority of these challenges result in outcomes favorable to the tenant. Of 971 rent increase tribunal decisions tracked since May 1, 70 per cent resulted in the rent being set below the landlord's proposed amount. Furthermore, 47 cases, representing 5 per cent of the total, resulted in rents being cut below what the tenant was already paying.

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Specific Cases of Rent Reductions

Notable tribunal decisions illustrate the extent to which rent can be reduced due to property conditions. In a London case, a landlord proposed raising rent on a one-bed flat from £1,300 to £1,400. Although the market value in good order was £1,500, deductions of £450 for water damage and worn fittings reduced the final rent to £1,050. Similarly, a two-bedroom flat in Maidstone saw a proposed increase from £1,440 to £1,540. The tribunal set a fair market rent of £1,300 and deducted £50 for poor thermal efficiency and noise, resulting in a final rent of £1,250.

Landlord Challenges and Submission Errors

While landlords often succeed in securing increases, the full proposed amount is granted in only 22 per cent of cases. Only 96 decisions (10 per cent) kept the rent at its existing level, and just 49 decisions (5 per cent) set rents above the landlord's proposal. Errors in paperwork also disadvantage landlords, with 11 per cent of applications failing to determine a rent because the notice was invalid. Common issues include start dates misaligned with tenancy periods or providing less than two clear months' notice, causing the rent to remain unchanged.

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Market Impact and Future Trends

Ashley Osborne, founder of PRSim, notes that monthly tribunal applications have climbed from around 100 in May to over 220 in September. Tenants are increasingly aware of their rights to challenge rents at no cost, and the primary constraint is likely to be tribunal capacity rather than demand. Osborne suggests that landlords charging well below market rent are still getting most of their requested increase, but poor property conditions often lead to significant deductions for damp, mould, or dated fixtures.

Regulatory Constraints for Landlords

The new regulatory environment also limits how often landlords can adjust rents. Under the Renters' Rights Act, landlords are restricted to one rent increase per year and are prohibited from raising rents during the first 12 months of a new tenancy. This combination of tax increases and stricter tenant protections creates a complex landscape for property investors, who must now provide robust evidence of market rates to withstand tribunal scrutiny.