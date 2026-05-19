Landlord wants to know about changes in Renters' Rights Act for fixed tenancy

Landlord seeks clarification on the impact of the Renters' Rights Act on their fixed tenancy agreement with tenants. Questions if the new act supersedes their agreement and if they need to inform tenants about changes under the new law.

I own a property that I rent out. The same tenants have lived there for several years, and agreed a new 12-month fixed tenancy in January 2026.

I believe that now the Renters' Rights Act has come into force that tenancy agreement has been superseded. The 12-month term no longer means anything, and the tenants can leave at any time if they give the correct notice. Is that right? Also, do I need to send my tenants any information about these changes - or should my letting agent sort that out?

Ed Magnus of This is Money replies: This is Money's mailbox is full of questions similar to yours, from landlords trying to comply with these new rules





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Landlord Tenants Vacancies Rent Rent Increases Evictions Renters' Rights Act Private Rental Sector Enforcement Landlords Rent Rises

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justice Alito Dismisses Turnout Gap and Dismisses VRAJustice Samuel Alito candles the Voting Rights Act at a subcommittee hearing, showcasing his efforts to regularly amend and weaken landmark civil rights legislation.

Read more »

UK's Eurovision act Look Mum No Computer receives 'nul points' and finishes in last placeSam Battle's eccentric entry 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' secured just one vote in the jury vote and zero in the public televote, marking yet another dismal result for the UK in the contest.

Read more »

The Supreme Court avoids taking up a fight over Voting Rights Act enforcement for nowAfter recently weakening the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court avoided for now taking up a legal question that may severely limit enforcement of the law's remaining protections for minority voters.

Read more »

Gutting Voting Rights Act Is Just First Step in Far Right Plan to End DemocracyCurbing access to the ballot brings us closer to the far right’s techno-feudalist dream of a “Dark Enlightenment.”…

Read more »