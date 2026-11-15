Landlord Exit Wave: High Taxes and Costs Force Sellers Like Helen Dixon

Rising interest rates and new property income tax hikes are driving landlords like Helen Dixon and Mark Imray to sell their buy-to-let properties as profits vanish.

Helen Dixon and her husband Gary are preparing to list their second buy-to-let property for sale, a decision driven by mounting financial pressures and deteriorating asset conditions. This move follows the earlier sale of another asset this year, highlighting a growing trend among investors who find the rental market increasingly unviable. The couple owns a two-bedroom ex-council flat in Newcastle, which they purchased in 2021 for £70,000.

Unprofitable Rental Operations Drain Capital

The Newcastle property was rented out at £650 per month, but the net income left to the owners was significantly lower due to various operational costs. After letting agents took their commission, Helen and Gary received £570 monthly. However, this figure did not account for annual service charges that ranged from £250 to £600, along with home insurance costs of just under £200 annually. Without these deductions, the profit margin was negligible.

Also read Tenant Uses AI to Beat Down His Landlord in Court

The physical condition of the tenant-occupied property has further eroded the couple's returns. Upon the tenant's notice to vacate, the landlords discovered significant damage requiring a new bathroom, kitchen, and carpets. Helen notes that the tenant failed to maintain the property, leading to repeated expenses such as replacing cooker hobs three times at £230 each. Additional costs included a mid-tenancy boiler replacement, a new bath panel, a shower screen, and a £150 plumber visit for a simple dripping tap.

Regulatory and Tax Changes Accelerate Divestment

The financial strain is compounded by recent legislative and fiscal changes that have reduced the appeal of property investment. Helen attributes her exit strategy to the Renters' Rights Act, which introduces stricter rules on evictions and rent increases. She also points to the Chancellor's decision to raise property income tax rates in last month's Budget. From April next year, landlords will pay four percentage points more in tax on rental income, a shift announced across the past two Budgets.

Advertisement

Helen emphasizes that renting out property is not passive income but a stressful, active business requiring immediate attention to emergencies. She states that tenants often do not care for properties as owners do, leading to accelerated wear and tear. While she is willing to pay her fair share of taxes, she argues that the current regime has become unfair, particularly when combined with high maintenance and administrative costs.

Mortgage Costs Squeeze Investor Margins

Mark Imray, another landlord, is also planning to sell his buy-to-let properties over the next few years as his fixed-rate mortgage deals expire. He identifies high interest rates and the punitive tax regime as the primary drivers for his planned exit. Imray argues that letting a property is unviable for landlords carrying a mortgage, especially when interest rates exceed 5 per cent, even with rents at historic highs.

The average buy-to-let mortgage rate is currently 5.84 per cent, according to Moneyfacts, the highest level since January 2024. Five years ago, before inflation and global conflicts drove rates up, landlords could secure deals below 2.5 per cent. This sharp increase in borrowing costs has drastically reduced cash flow for investors with outstanding loans, making it difficult to cover expenses and generate profit.

Remortgaging Fees and Service Charges Add Burden

Imray provides a specific example of his financial reality with a modern two-bedroom home in the East Midlands. The property rents for £900 per month, but the £110,000 interest-only mortgage at a 5 per cent rate costs £458 monthly. This leaves a pre-tax profit of £442, which is further diminished by other costs. Two million landlords in Britain own their properties with a mortgage, facing these same escalating expenses.

Advertisement

Additional financial drags include high fees associated with buy-to-let mortgage deals, typically ranging from 1 to 3 per cent of the loan amount. On a £150,000 mortgage, this translates to £1,500 to £4,500 in fees. Since landlords often remortgage every two to five years, these costs accumulate significantly. Lenders also charge valuation fees between £150 and £350, and broker fees average £500, potentially totaling £3,750 every five years or £750 annually for a typical landlord.

Market Shift Signals End of an Era for Investors

The combination of rising interest rates, higher tax liabilities, and increased maintenance costs is forcing many landlords to reconsider their portfolios. Helen Dixon and Mark Imray represent a segment of investors who can no longer sustain their operations profitably. The exit of these landlords may signal a broader shift in the buy-to-let market, as the barriers to entry and the costs of operation continue to rise.

For those remaining in the market, the path forward involves navigating stricter regulations and higher financial hurdles. The Renters' Rights Act and upcoming tax changes require landlords to adapt to a more regulated environment. As more investors like Helen and Mark sell their properties, the supply of rental housing may be affected, potentially leading to further changes in rental prices and availability in the coming years.