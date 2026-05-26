Landlord barred from showing flat as tenants refuse access under new rental protections

A landlord struggles to arrange viewings for a flat after serving a Section 21 notice before the Renters’ Rights Act took effect, and tenants now block entry, highlighting the challenges posed by recent tenant‑friendly legislation.

A landlord who let her three‑bedroom flat to a group of young professionals now finds herself unable to show the property to prospective new tenants because the current occupants are refusing any access for viewings.

She served the tenants with a Section 21 ‘no‑fault’ notice before the Renters’ Rights Act took effect on 1 May, assuming she could regain possession quickly and avoid a rental void. Instead, the tenants have ignored the letting agent’s attempts to arrange viewings, replying only with brief refusals or no response at all.

The agent, bound by the law that protects a tenant’s right to quiet enjoyment, says she cannot enter the flat without the occupants’ consent, even if she gives the standard 24‑hour notice. This stalemate leaves the landlord worrying about covering the mortgage and service charges on a property that now sits empty, while the law makes it clear that landlords cannot force entry for showings while a tenancy is still in force.

Legal experts explain that the landlord’s situation is a direct consequence of the new tenancy protections introduced by the Renters’ Rights Act. Chris Norris, chief policy officer at the National Residential Landlords Association, notes that evictions can now only be pursued on specific grounds such as the landlord’s intention to move in, sell the property, or serious rent arrears.

Infractions like neglect of property care, which might have previously justified a swift Section 21 eviction, no longer provide a legal basis for ending a tenancy early. Consequently, the landlord must wait until the tenancy formally ends before the letting agent can legally arrange viewings, unless the tenants voluntarily agree to allow access.

Nicholas Austin, branch manager of RiverHomes in Putney, adds that while landlords may give 24‑hour notice to inspect the interior for damage, this does not extend to arranging viewings for prospective tenants without the occupants’ permission. The professionals’ refusal to cooperate is not an isolated case; many landlords experience similar frustrations when trying to minimise void periods.

Norris points out that the law treats the rented dwelling as the tenant’s home until the tenancy concludes, meaning any forced entry could lead to legal disputes and further strain the landlord‑tenant relationship. Austin suggests that a more collaborative approach—clear communication, reasonable timing, and respectful treatment—can often persuade tenants to accommodate viewings, especially if they feel the process is fair. He also advises landlords to choose agents who prioritize tenant relations, as a breakdown in communication frequently underlies refusals.

While the current impasse may result in a temporary loss of rental income, both experts agree that maintaining a constructive dialogue and adhering to legal requirements is the most effective strategy for avoiding prolonged vacancies in the future





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Tenancy Rights Section 21 Eviction Renters' Rights Act Landlord Access Void Period

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