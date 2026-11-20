Isabelle Williams, a 24-year-old landlady in Newcastle Emlyn, suffers significant financial and emotional loss after a tenant abandons her property, leaving it covered in dog faeces, urine, and mouldy food.

Isabelle Williams, a 24-year-old carpenter and tiler based in Newcastle Emlyn, West Wales, has reported a devastating experience after a tenant vanished from her rental property, leaving behind severe damage and filth. Ms. Williams officially became a landlady at the end of August, renting out the home she had purchased on her own at age 19 and renovated to establish her independence.

The tenant, who appeared genuine with strong references, moved into the house at the end of August and paid the rental deposit along with the first month's rent. He was scheduled for his first inspection shortly after moving in, but he stopped paying rent and ceased all communication, ignoring calls, messages, and emails.

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Tenant Disappearance and Property Damage Discovery

Ms. Williams attempted to contact the tenant by posting letters through the door and making personal visits, but received no response as the financial losses from the unpaid rent began to mount. She eventually hired solicitors to send a formal notice, prompting the tenant to contact her to claim he had posted the keys through the door and vacated the premises.

Upon arriving at the property on a Tuesday to inspect the home, Ms. Williams discovered she had not been informed about a dog living in the apartment, as pets were strictly prohibited. The interior was filled with mouldy dog faeces covering the furniture, floorboards soaked in what is believed to be dog urine, and the tenant's personal belongings left behind in disarray.

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Structural Damage and Financial Loss

Further inspection on Thursday revealed extensive damage to the structure of the house, with the floorboards so saturated by liquid that the family had to remove all the flooring underneath. Ms. Williams also found mouldy food in the kitchen fridge and piles of dirty dishes, indicating a complete lack of hygiene and care for the rental property during the tenancy.

The financial impact includes the loss of nearly three months of rent, the cost of removing all the tenant's belongings, and the expenses required to renovate the house back to a rentalable condition. Ms. Williams plans to rip out the damaged flooring and refresh the walls before re-listing the property for future tenants.

Emotional Impact and Future Plans

This incident has caused significant emotional distress for Ms. Williams, who originally bought the house to support her start in adult life and intended to use it as a stepping stone for young couples or individuals. She feels her trust as a landlord has been broken after an attempt to help someone else start their life backfired dramatically.

Ms. Williams and her boyfriend, who are renovating a second property together, are currently clearing out the mess with the help of her massive family network. Despite the kindness and support offered online by strangers, the physical cleanup and repair work remain a family effort as they prepare to restore the Newcastle Emlyn home to its previous condition.