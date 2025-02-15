Canada defeated Sweden in overtime in the first best-on-best men’s international game in nine years at the Bell Centre. The match was a historic occasion for Canadian hockey, featuring a trio of Colorado Avalanche stars, but the absence of Sweden captain Gabriel Landeskog, sidelined due to knee surgery, cast a shadow over the festivities.

The match was full of compelling storylines, including MacKinnon playing alongside his childhood hero, Sidney Crosby, and the reunion of Avs teammates Makar and Toews. However, one notable absence cast a shadow over the festivities: Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. Landeskog, sidelined due to a knee cartilage replacement surgery, was dearly missed by both his team and Sweden. MacKinnon acknowledged Landeskog's leadership qualities, stating that he easily could have been Sweden's captain. Several Swedish players echoed the sentiments, praising Landeskog's tenacity, grit, and undeniable leadership on and off the ice. They expressed their hope for his swift recovery and return to the game. Landeskog's absence was particularly poignant as he had been a stalwart presence for Sweden in past international tournaments, including the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2013 and 2017 World Championships. His journey to North America at a young age, his dedication to his team, and his history of success with the Swedish national team made his absence even more felt. While other Avs players relished their debut in this prestigious event, Landeskog's absence served as a reminder of the depth of talent within the Swedish national team and the impact a player like Landeskog can have on the international stage. The hope remains that he will be back soon, ready to once again don the Swedish jersey and continue his legacy as a leader and champion





