Land Cruiser FJ Launches in Japan, Priced at ¥4,500,100 ($28,500)

Toyota has officially launched the Land Cruiser FJ in Japan, offering a single fully-loaded trim with a 2.7-liter engine and 4WD. Priced at ¥4,500,100 ($28,500), it matches the RAV4 Hybrid in Japan. The FJ undercuts the classic 70 Series and the larger 250 Series, making it the most accessible way into a nameplate that usually demands a lot more.

The Land Cruiser FJ launches in the Japanese market. The ladder-frame SUV gets a 2.7-liter engine and 4WD . Priced at ¥4,500,100 ($28,500), it matches the RAV4 .

The smallest Land Cruiser yet has a number on the windshield. Toyota has officially launched the Land Cruiser FJ in Japan, offered in a single fully-loaded trim with one powertrain priced from ¥4,500,100, or about $28,500 at current rates. That figure puts the FJ in the same neighborhood as the cheapest RAV4 Hybrid in Japan, specifically the Adventure trim. Within the Land Cruiser family itself, the math gets more interesting.

The FJ undercuts the classic 70 Series by ¥299,900 ($1,900) and the larger 250 Series by ¥1,279,300 ($8,100), making it the most accessible way into a nameplate that usually demands a lot more. More: The Corolla Turns 60 And Toyota Picks Sport Over Nostalgia In Japa





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Land Cruiser FJ Toyota SUV 2.7-Liter Engine 4WD RAV4 Classic 70 Series Larger 250 Series Accessibility Toyota Safety Sense IMV Ladder Frame Part-Time 4WD System Mild-Hybrid 2.8-Liter Turbodiesel Land Hopper Foldable Three-Wheeled Electric Mobility Devic

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