Lancôme's Absolue Longevity MD: Skincare That Targets Biological Age

Lancôme introduces the Absolue Longevity MD collection, a luxury skincare range that uses Mitopure™ to target skin's biological age. The line includes three protocols-Anticipate, Intercept, and Reset-for different aging stages, and is powered by a first-to-market Urolithin A ingredient. An AI tool, Cell BioPrint™, offers personalized recommendations.

Lancôme has launched a groundbreaking new skincare collection, Absolue Longevity MD, that shifts the focus from chronological age to biological age . The collection is formulated with Mitopure ™, a breakthrough ingredient derived from Urolithin A , a supplement known for its longevity benefits.

This marks the first time such a component is used globally in skincare by a major beauty brand. The range is designed to help skin look younger, stronger, and more resilient by targeting mitochondrial health, which is central to cellular energy and renewal. The collection is split into three protocols-Anticipate, Intercept, and Reset-each tailored to different stages of skin aging. The Anticipate protocol, for under 35s, focuses on prevention.

Intercept, for ages 35-55, aims to intercept early signs of aging. Reset, for 55 and over, works to reset established aging signs. Each protocol includes specific creams and serums.

For example, the Intercept Cream is clinically proven to deliver up to +76% tightened skin and faster cell renewal, while the Reset Serum offers up to +41% tightened skin and +22% firmness. Lancôme is also introducing Cell BioPrint™, an AI-powered in-store skin analysis tool available exclusively at Harrods, London. This tool assesses the skin's biological age and recommends the most suitable longevity routine, potentially blending protocols to match the skin's current and future needs.

Thecore innovation lies in addressing skin aging at a cellular level by supporting mitochondrial function, which declines with age and contributes to visible signs like loss of firmness and slower renewal





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Lancôme Absolue Longevity MD Mitopure Urolithin A Skincare Anti-Aging Biological Age Longevity Cell Bioprint AI Skin Analysis

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