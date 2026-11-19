Lance Broadway, a first-round MLB draft pick who pitched for the White Sox and Mets before acting in Olympus Has Fallen, died Tuesday at 43 in a Texas apartment complex stairwell.

Lance Broadway, a first-round pick in the 2005 MLB draft who pitched for the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before becoming an actor, died suddenly this week at 43 years old.

The former pitcher passed away Tuesday in an apartment complex stairwell in Texas. A representative for the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the death to the California Post on Thursday. No cause of death was immediately provided. Broadway was born Lance Daniel Broadway on Aug. 20, 1983, in Bryan, Texas.

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He attended Grand Prairie High School and Waxahachie High School before beginning his college baseball career at Dallas Baptist University. At Dallas Baptist, Broadway dominated, posting a minuscule ERA and throwing two no-hitters over two seasons. He then transferred to TCU for his junior year, where he continued to star on the mound.

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College Baseball Career and Draft

In his only season with the Horned Frogs, Broadway recorded a 1.61 ERA with 151 strikeouts in 117 innings and was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Year. He also piled up 15 wins in 19 games that season. The Chicago White Sox selected the 6-foot-3 right-hander with the 15th overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft.

Broadway went on to make his Major League debut in September 2007 against the Minnesota Twins, recording one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning pitched. He remained with the White Sox through 2009. That year, he was traded to the Mets in a deal that included veteran catcher Ramon Castro. Broadway appeared in eight more MLB games after the move to New York, but the Mets released him after the season.

Broadway later signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, ending his baseball career after not making it past Triple-A with the club. After leaving baseball, Broadway took an acting class in November 2010 and said he loved it and stuck with it. In a 2013 interview, he described the experience of entering a film set as similar to walking into a big-league locker room.

Transition To Acting And Mindset

It was the same feeling as walking into a big-league locker room with guys that you knew were established, had earned the right to speak, and you do not have that right, he said. I try to take that same approach on set of, you have never done this before, you do not know what you are talking about, so just be seen and say Yes sir, Yes maam and do not be heard unless there is an appropriate time.

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The 6-foot-3 Texan made his film debut as a Secret Service agent under President Benjamin Asher, played by Aaron Eckhart, in the 2013 action film Olympus Has Fallen. He attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 18, 2013. That same year, he also appeared at the Los Angeles special screening of The Iceman at ArcLight Hollywood on April 22, 2013.

His acting work followed a baseball career that began with high expectations as a first-round draft choice. More recently, Broadway served as a coach with Canes Baseball, a program designed to develop high school players to perform at the collegiate level. The role kept him connected to the sport that launched his career. Broadway was remembered as a father and a competitor whose path took him from the pitcher's mound to the movie screen. He was 43.