Lance Broadway, former MLB pitcher and actor in Olympus Has Fallen, has died at 43. Details on his baseball stats and acting career are included here.

Lance Broadway has died at 43. The former Major League Baseball pitcher-turned-actor passed away Tuesday, according to a reporter for HornedFrogBlitz.com, a Texas Christian University sports website.

Major League Baseball Career Timeline

Born Lance Daniel Broadway on August 20, 1983, in Bryan, Texas, he attended Grand Prairie High School and Waxahachie High School. He then spent two years at Dallas Baptist University. He later transferred to Texas Christian University, where he delivered an impressive season as a pitcher. Broadway recorded a 1.61 ERA and 151 strikeouts across 117 innings in 2005, earning Conference USA Pitcher of the Year honors. The Chicago White Sox selected Broadway with the 15th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in September 2007 and pitched briefly for Chicago over the following two seasons. He pitched briefly for the New York Mets in 2009 before ending his baseball career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

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Transition to Acting Career

Broadway began pursuing acting after taking a class in November 2010. In a 2013 interview, he said he loved the experience and decided to stick with it. He compared joining the cast of Olympus Has Fallen to entering a Major League locker room surrounded by established players. Broadway made his film debut in 2013's Olympus Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler and directed by Antoine Fuqua. He played a Secret Service agent serving under President Benjamin Asher, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart. He later appeared in several projects, including Kevin From Work, Lucifer, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Real Husbands of Hollywood, and Colony.

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Post-Baseball Coaching Work

More recently, Broadway worked as a coach with Canes Baseball, helping develop high school players for collegiate competition. His dedication to sports continued to influence his life long after his time on the Major League diamond ended.