Dallas County Medical Examiner confirms Lance Broadway died in a stairwell near Dallas-Love Field Airport. Details on the former MLB pitcher and actor's pending manner of death.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has officially categorized the manner of death for former Major League Baseball pitcher and actor Lance Broadway as pending. This formal update arrives three days after the 43-year-old athlete and entertainer was found deceased in Texas. The determination marks a significant step in the official record of his sudden passing, which has deeply affected fans and colleagues in both sports and entertainment.

Broadway passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, in the stairwell of an apartment complex located off Lemon Avenue. This specific location is situated in close proximity to the Dallas-Love Field Airport. NBC News confirmed on Friday, November 20, that while the exact cause of death remains unknown, the medical examiner has noted the precise location where the former athlete was discovered.

Also read Former MLB pitcher, actor Lance Broadway found dead at Dallas apartment complex

Dallas police have assigned a specific case number to the incident and are actively managing the investigation. However, authorities have not released any additional investigative details or specific causes to the public as of this Friday. The medical examiner office has been contacted for further comment, but no new information regarding the toxicology or physical cause has been made available yet.

Jamie Plunkett, a sports reporter for HornedFrogBlitz.com and Texas Christian University, first announced the heartbreaking news via the social media platform X on Wednesday, November 18. He confirmed the passing of the former pitcher for TCU and Dallas Baptist University. Plunkett highlighted Broadway's exceptional collegiate performance, noting his 1.61 earned run average and 151 strikeouts during his lone season as a Horned Frog.

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Broadway established himself as a dominant right-handed pitcher early in his career, attending Grand Prairie High School and Waxahachie High School in Texas. He spent two years at Dallas Baptist University before transferring to TCU for his junior year. His outstanding performance earned him the 2005 CUSA Pitcher of the Year award and First-Team All-American honors from Baseball America. These accolades led to him being selected 15th overall in the 2005 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

He made his MLB debut on September 7, 2007, and subsequently pitched for the New York Mets from 2007 to 2009. Broadway concluded his professional playing career in the minor leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2010. After retiring from baseball, he transitioned into the entertainment industry, appearing in the 2013 film Olympus Has Fallen. He also participated in several television and short film projects during his time in Hollywood.

Broadway explained in a 2013 interview that his shift to acting began when he sought to stay active during baseball off-seasons. He took an improv class that did not start until January 2011, so he enrolled in an acting class in November 2010 to stay in front of people. He loved the process and stuck with it, making his first short film appearance in 2011 and his big-screen debut two years later.

The industry continues to mourn Broadway, adding to a year of significant losses for Hollywood and sports personalities. The community remembers him for his versatile career path from a top draft pick to a resilient actor. The specific manner of death remains pending as the Dallas County Medical Examiner completes their final review of the case.