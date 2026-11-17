Lance Bass discusses family Christmas traditions with his twins at the Grove event. The article details his holiday music and movie picks alongside other celebrity appearances.

Lance Bass revealed intimate details of his family holiday routines while speaking with Page Six before hosting the 25th Annual Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday. The former *NSYNC member shared how he and his 5-year-old twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty, prioritize driving through wealthy neighborhoods to view elaborate Christmas decorations. Bass described the activity as a favorite annual tradition that centers around family bonding and festive cheer.

Bass Family Music And Movie Preferences

Bass explained that he and his husband, Michael Turchin, turn up Christmas music to maximum volume during these car rides. The twins often listen to the group's 1998 hit "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" from the "Home for Christmas" album. Bass noted that the track plays constantly in their daily lives, including at the grocery store and in elevators. He also expressed a desire to introduce his children to classic a cappella covers, particularly highlighting his personal favorite, "O Holy Night." His son reportedly enjoys the harmonies found in these traditional renditions.

Also read Lance Bass' twins inherited his Christmas decorating passion: 'Definitely in the genes'

In addition to musical traditions, Bass prioritizes watching one holiday-themed movie each night. When asked to identify his top three favorites, he listed the 1983 film "A Christmas Story," the 1989 comedy "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and the 2003 movie "Elf." These selections form the core of the family's cinematic holiday schedule. Bass, who is 47 years old, continues to find joy in these shared cinematic experiences with his family of four.

Celebrity Guests And Holiday Music

The event featured several other musical artists who shared their own seasonal customs. Mark Ambor, 28, mentioned that his favorite tradition involves mistletoe, though he declined to provide specific details about his celebrations. The "Belong Together" crooner took the stage to perform a cover of Chuck Berry's 1958 classic "Run Rudolph Run." His appearance added to the star-studded nature of the evening's entertainment lineup.

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Jason Mraz, 49, described himself as the person who manages the holiday playlist at his home by playing the piano. He often performs classics such as "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)" by the King Cole Trio from 1946. Mraz also entertained the crowd with his original song "Snow in San Diego." He announced plans to release a complete Christmas album within the next year, signaling a continued commitment to seasonal music.

Reflecting On Recent Success And Gratitude

Jamie Miller, 29, reflected on the recent achievements of his and Antonio Cipriano's hit song "Babydoll." The track recently won the Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Viral Song. Miller expressed particular gratitude for reaching number one on the UK charts, calling it a surprising and major career milestone. During the event, he mentioned playing Mariah Carey's 1994 anthem "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to keep the festive spirit alive.

Antonio Cipriano, 26, celebrated his career progress with his brother Joseph Cipriano. The actor and singer expressed deep gratitude for his current opportunities in the music industry. He highlighted eating his great-grandmother's famous artichoke pasta as a cherished family tradition. Cipriano also mentioned enjoying renditions of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," specifically citing the Frank Sinatra version as a favorite.

The attendees gathered to light a 100-foot tree at the Rick Caruso-built outdoor mall. The celebration concluded with a fireworks display for the spectators. Bass's insights into his holiday routines provided a glimpse into how celebrities maintain family traditions amid busy schedules. The event successfully combined community celebration with festive performances from various artists.