Lance Bass discusses his childhood allowance as a teen pop star, releases a new children's book, and confirms that 'NSync reunion tour plans are on hold indefinitely.

Lance Bass revealed the modest financial details of his early career with 'NSync during an interview on The Zach Sang Show, stating the group received a $35 daily per diem. The five-time Grammy-nominated singer, now 47 years old, shared these insights on Thursday, October 8, while reflecting on the group's journey from a modest start to global superstars.

Early Career Financial Details

Bass explained that the group's first official check amounted to $10,000. This figure stood in stark contrast to the immense commercial success they would achieve in the following years, which included multiple number one albums and sold-out world tours. The revelation offers a glimpse into the economic reality for teen pop acts during the late 1990s before they achieved mainstream dominance.

Also read Richard Sterban Obituary: Bass Vocalist of The Oak Ridge Boys Dies at 83

Holiday Family Traditions

The singer recently celebrated the season at the 25th annual Christmas At The Grove tree-lighting celebration in Los Angeles on Monday, November 16. He noted that his children are finally beginning to understand his legacy as a musician. They previously only recognized him from television appearances, but Bass emphasized that he was performing and singing long before his fame as a reality television personality.

He observed that his children, who are currently around the age of five, are starting to grasp the significance of his career. Bass expressed excitement about watching the moment of realization dawn on their faces. He described it as a magical experience to see them connect the dots between his past musical achievements and his current life.

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The family is deeply engaged in holiday preparations this year. Bass mentioned that his kids have caught the decorating bug and want to go very big with their Christmas decor. While they enjoy Halloween, he noted that Christmas is on another level for them. They spend all day long decorating the home and savoring each day of the season.

New Book And Authorial Debut

In addition to his holiday celebrations, Bass is spreading cheer through his work as an author. He recently released a brand-new children's book featuring a small cat named Mrs. Claws. The story follows the cat's attempts to scare and frighten people on Scary Street, which ultimately changes when she stows away in Santa's sleigh on a cold night.

Bass attended a book signing at The Grove, where he interacted with fans who recognized him primarily as an author rather than a pop star. He described the experience as amazing, noting that seeing the children light up because of his words was a special moment for him. This project highlights his desire to create family-friendly content that resonates with young readers.

Reunion Plans On Hold

Despite his positive personal moments, 'NSync is saying goodbye to a reunion at least for the immediate future. Multiple sources indicated that the iconic boy band had been closer than ever to organizing a massive stadium tour. However, these plans are now on hold indefinitely.

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While members like JC Chasez and Lance Bass were among the performers who helped usher in the holiday season at various events, the group is not currently moving forward with a full reunion. The decision puts a pause on what would have been one of the largest events in pop music history. Fans and industry insiders are now waiting to see if the group will ever return to the stage together again.