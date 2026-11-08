Lancaster Police Investigate KKK Flyers Distributed in Neighborhood

Lancaster City Police confirmed receiving reports of flyers distributed by a group claiming to be the Ku Klux Klan in the Putnam Drive area, but stated there is no evidence of a crime or ongoing investigation as the distribution appears protected by the First Amendment.

Residents in a neighborhood outside of Lancaster city said they received flyers from an apparent white supremacist group. The flyers were placed in mailboxes in the Putnam Drive neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to one resident who asked to remain anonymous for their safety.

The resident shared an image of the flyer with CBS 21, which appeared to have been distributed by a group called "The Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

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" The Lancaster City Bureau of Police confirmed it had been notified of the flyers, but it said there is "no evidence of a crime" and no ongoing investigation. There is no ongoing investigation. The police were called, however, there is no evidence of a crime. While we understand why neighbors found the flyers troubling, the distribution of flyers is generally protected by the First Amendment and the flyers did not contain any specific threats or hate speech.

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