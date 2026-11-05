Lancaster man attempting to lure children with candy at Halloween event arrested

An elderly man has been arrested after reports of the suspect attempting to entice children to his minivan with candy during Lancaster’s Trick or Treat event on

An elderly man has been arrested after reports of the suspect attempting to entice children to his minivan with candy during Lancaster’s Trick or Treat event on Oct. 29.

Officers arrived to West Sixth Avenue near Washington Avenue during the event and found the blue minivan that was reported parked with its lights off. Lancaster police learned that the driver, identified as 78-year-old Russell Pierce Jr., had approached an 11-year-old child and asked them to come to his van for candy. Further investigation revealed Pierce is a registered sex offender with a previous rape conviction from 2005.

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Police were called to the scene along Gibbard Avenue just east of