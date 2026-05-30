Lancaster Family Turns Grief into Purpose After Son's Brain Cancer Death

After losing 24-year-old Kole Sample to aggressive brain cancer, his family continues his mission of helping others feel less alone by raising awareness for brain cancer research and encouraging kindness and positivity. Kole's mother describes him as loyal, honest, caring, loving, and funny. Despite his challenges, Kole created TikToks to inspire others. The family now aims to be a support system for those without one.

A Lancaster County family is turning grief into purpose after losing their son to an aggressive form of brain cancer . Months after 24-year-old Kole Sample's death, his family is continuing the mission that defined his final months: helping others feel less alone.

," the family is raising awareness for brain cancer research while encouraging people to carry forward the positivity, kindness and selflessness that made Kole so beloved.

"He was just amazing, amazing, amazing," his mother, Hilary Hayes, said. "He was loyal, honest, caring, loving, funny. He was just everything you would want in a son.

""I wanted to share my journey and everything I deal with in hopes that it can maybe help other people who are going through things," Kole said. "Given the darkness of his diagnosis, he just wanted to help other people," Rios said. "Even when he was tired from physical therapy, chemo, radiation, he wanted to get videos up and help other people. ""This certainly is not going to be a sob story account," Kole said in one TikTok.

"I want it to be something that's entertaining and inspiring to people. ""He had blood clots, kidney stones, vision problems, mobility issues, seizures," Hayes said. "But he would still get up and make TikToks. He was so brave.

"He and his family made daily trips to Philadelphia for radiation treatments, followed by rehabilitation appointments and, often, meals together afterward. "We would talk about how somebody who didn't have family or didn't have a support system would do it," Hayes said. "We said when this is all over, we want to be that for somebody else. ""It was a horrible thing what we were going through," she said.

"But I think those nine months were the best nine months of my life. We ate, we saw movies, we did the TikToks. We just spent so much quality time together.

" According to his father, Kole's positivity wasn't something that appeared after his cancer diagnosis. It was who he had always been.

"He was just a very passionate person," his father, John Sample, said. "Even in the fight of his life, he was positive and outgoing. His main mission was to help other people who were experiencing cancer.

" Sample shared he's proud of Kole for many reasons, one of them being his drive. Kole double-majored at West Chester University and graduated early.

"He was ready to get an apartment and start his journey right away," John Sample said. "He was really happy and looking forward to growing in his job. ""I don't think he had an enemy," his father said. "Everybody just seemed to be drawn to him.

"As his following grew, so did the impact of his message. His family said they heard from people across the country and around the world who found comfort in his videos.

"One lady wrote that her father was going through cancer treatments, and seeing Kole would brighten his day," Hayes said. Sample remembers reading another message from a parent whose son had been diagnosed with aggressive bone cancer. The comments became proof that Kole was accomplishing exactly what he set out to do. On Jan. 25, 2026, he passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

But his family says his mission did not end with him. The campaign also serves as a reminder of the way Kole chose to live.

"We want to live like Kole," Rios said. "Positive, humble, funny — anything that we can do to be like him and continue that for him. ""That's our goal, to just not stop," she said. "Bring awareness and hopefully with that awareness comes funding to help people.

This is what Kole would want.

""He would say it's OK to have a bad day," she said. "But don't stay there. Wake up the next day and keep going.

""Be a friend. Be caring. Take the extra time. Go out of your way for somebody," Hayes said.

"If everybody just picked one part of him, this world would be such a better place. " "Be nice to everyone, include people," DiAngelus said. "He was amazing, and I think he was just too good for this earth. ""Just try to maintain that positivity," Sample said.

"Life is tough sometimes, especially now. But don't dwell. Keep pushing forward.

"Harrisburg City Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at 6th and Emerald, according to county dispatch. A standoff took place with authorities Thursday night after a Franklin County man refused to help his wife out of bed, according to charging documents. The policState police are investigating after a woman lost almost $10,000 in a fraudulent Uber transaction.

Troopers said the 53-year-old Fredericksburg woman was contactTwo people were killed in a multi-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 83 near exit 10, according to dispatch. A Chambersburg man from Haiti is reportedly being detained by ICE, and people close to him say they're trying to understand why.





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