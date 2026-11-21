Lancaster County’s 2026 ExtraGive raises money for over 400 nonprofits in the area.

Lancaster County’s biggest day of giving was underway as the 2026 ExtraGive brought hundreds of nonprofits together to raise money across the county, with donors turning out in person and online before the fundraiser closed at midnight.

The annual event, hosted by the Lancaster County Community Foundation, features more than 400 organizations seeking support for their work in the community. One of the gathering spots for ExtraGive “after dark” was at Decades, where donors stopped by nonprofit tables to give and learn more about local causes. Claude Kirchner donated to the Columbia Animal Shelter.

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“I want to give back. Just kind of say thanks. Our cat, we love her, and we love you guys, and we want to see you guys do more for the cats in Columbia,” Kirchner said. Lynne Demers-Hunt said she supported two performing arts centers she is part of, pointing to the event’s role in connecting residents with organizations that may not always be visible.

“They are so inclusive. There's something so magical about them. I didn't get on stage until I was 35 years old and they embraced me and it was wonderful. ,” Demers-Hunt said.

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Porchlight Gives is participating in ExtraGive for the first year. The addiction recovery support organization is working to build a cafe aimed at helping people in recovery gain vocational skills as they continue their journeys.

“I think that that's the missing piece and a lot of sobriety programs is really bridging that gap again, so that people feel passionate about what they're doing and not just get sober, but actually get active in their community, and that's what this day is all about,” said Vincent Palazzotto of Porchlight Gives. Lancaster Public Library was the group with the top donors.

The library recently fell short in the primary election vote for a tax that would have funded its programs, but officials said community support has continued through donations.

“Even though we weren't close to getting the tax, a third of Lancaster County voters wanted to support the library in that way. And so some of them, quite a few of them we've seen have been donated over the last couple of weeks and our showing during ExtraGive is really wonderful and so grateful for that,” said Jon Heinly, director of donor advising for Lancaster Public Library.

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Organizers said the event raised more than $10 million last year, and this year’s goal is to surpass that total. Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

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