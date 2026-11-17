WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland,...

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 26: Miami tight end Hayden Rucci warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons on October 26th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Hayden Rucci, a Lancaster County native, was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad on Monday night. Group steals over $1,200 worth of items from Lancaster County sporting goods store: policePHOTOS | 6 injured after 2-car crash traps multiple for nearly 30 mins in Lancaster CountyAll lanes blocked after EMS called to multi-vehicle crash on Route 283: dispatch Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has blocked the roadway on Route 283 in Lancaster County near Landisville, according to dispatch.

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A York County nursery said it had its property vandalized Friday night. Interstate 81 near Chambersburg shut down both ways after a 5 a.m. semi rollover scattered debris across lanes, triggering a second truck’s oil pan rupture. No injuries, but major backups lingered through 8 a.m.