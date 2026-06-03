Lancaster County man facing up to decade in prison for rape, assault: DA

A Lancaster County man is facing up to ten years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting a woman.The victim of Elliot Nguyen, 25, of

A Lancaster County man is facing up to ten years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting a woman. The victim of Elliot Nguyen, 25, of East Earl Township, provided a written statement to the court explaining that her life had been changed forever, and that she has since suffered nightmares and financial difficulties.

The victim went on to explain that she had begged Nguyen to stop during the incident, which happened in June of 2025. The district attorney's office said Nguyen apologized for his actions and said that he was "not in the right mindset" at the time. Nguyen pleaded guilty in January to multiple charges, including rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, indecent assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

Police clear out York's biggest homeless encampment without any arrests, commissioner says Police have cleared out what was the biggest homeless encampment in York's history without having to make any arrests, according Commissioner Michael Muldrow. A barn in Perry County suffered significant damage after a fire late Tuesday night. A member of the community has started a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Keisha Gonzalez and her two children.

A Lancaster County man allegedly caused someone to drift in and out of consciousness during an assault last weekend, according to police. A stretch of road in Lower Allen Township is closed Wednesday after a sewage pipe burst. Cedar Cliff Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and West Shore Drive,





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