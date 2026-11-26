Lana Del Rey announces a companion album titled Spyda alongside Stove. The singer details the production process and physical media for both records.

Lana Del Rey has disclosed the existence of a second companion album titled Spyda. The singer announced the project while also providing updates on her forthcoming country record, Stove. She shared that both records are progressing well during a recent New York Fashion Week appearance.

The announcement originated from a post linked to her appearance at the Ralph Lauren fashion show. This event took place on February 10, 2026, in New York City. The singer used the platform to share a photo gallery and insights into her current creative workflow.

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Album Production Progress

Del Rey wrote that the albums are coming along very well. She expressed satisfaction with the current state of both projects. The artist noted that she is taking time to cook the final products. She plans to release them at the perfect time due to the volume of music on both discs.

She confirmed that she is getting close to wrapping up the work. The process involved many unexpected turns over several years. The singer admitted she did not see these changes coming. She believes what came out of it feels meant to be.

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Thematic Depth and Internal Dialogue

The artist described an unusual coupling of albums. These records explain her starting point from four years ago. They also cover her perspective on her internal web of people. This includes their reactions to her happiness and physical growth.

Del Rey referenced a song potentially titled You Have Got a Friend. She described its lyrics as containing substantial internal dialogue. The lyrics address events of the past several years. They also cover the lessons she has learned.

She pondered whether everything happens on God's time. She feels there is no way the things that happen are random. She cited a quote about having it all. She noted that one cannot have it all at the same time.

Physical Media and Release Plans

The singer revealed that physical editions are important for the projects. She highlighted the beauty of the physical copies. The copper plates alone took half a year to make. This emphasizes the craftsmanship behind the final releases.

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Del Rey did not reveal a specific release date. She teased new lyrics in her post. She wrote about meeting Happy and how it made people mad. She included a musical score emoji with the line.

The singer sent love to everyone in her final message. She shared a video of herself hugging a tree. She drove through a city filled with lit palm trees. She honored the history and traditions of the land. She expressed gratitude to her family for their time together. This gathering acts as the glue that keeps her together.