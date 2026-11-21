Lana Del Rey and husband Jeremy Dufrene attended the Grand Theft Auto VI launch in Miami. The couple denied infidelity rumors while celebrating her musical contributions to the game.

Singer Lana Del Rey and her husband Jeremy Dufrene made a prominent appearance in Miami this week to celebrate the official launch of the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI. The couple, who have been married since September 2024, posed together for photographs at the event, projecting a united front ahead of the game's major release.

Del Rey's Role in GTA VI Launch

The Grammy-nominated artist, who is 41 years old, showcased her involvement with the project by carrying a custom Grand Theft Auto-themed Birkin handbag designed by the luxury brand Privé Porter. Her connection to the franchise runs deeper than merchandise, as she contributes original music to the game's official soundtrack. In addition to providing tracks, both Del Rey and Dufrene lend their voices to fictional radio hosts within the game's expansive virtual world.

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Dufrene Denies Infidelity Rumors

The Miami appearance followed a recent period of online controversy surrounding the couple's relationship. Last month, Jeremy Dufrene aggressively dismissed false allegations claiming he had been unfaithful to his wife. The rumors initially spread through an anonymous female influencer posting on the Instagram gossip account Celebritea Blinds, which noted that the claims were 'completely unverified' at the time.

The influencer questioned the stability of the relationship by asking, 'What if Lana Del Rey's so-called fairytale marriage is actually turning into the exact kind of relationship she spent her entire career singing about?' Dufrene responded forcefully in the comments section, addressing the source directly and urging fans to disregard the misinformation.

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Personal History and Recent Milestones

Despite the online noise, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in September with never-before-seen images from their intimate ceremony on the Louisiana bayou. The pair exchanged vows in lace-trimmed attire just one month after their romance became public, despite having known each other since 2019. Their relationship remained platonic for five years until it progressed following a chance meeting during Del Rey's appearance at the Buku Music + Art Project in Louisiana.

During that initial meeting, Del Rey utilized the swamp tours operated by Dufrene, a 51-year-old guide who manages alligator tours in the region. This shared interest in the local bayou culture helped lay the foundation for their private bond, which they have since shared with the public through various social media updates and interviews.

Upcoming Music Releases and Chart Success

Del Rey continues to advance her musical career alongside her personal life and business ventures. She is preparing to release her tenth studio album, titled Stove, in the coming months after experiencing several production delays. The project has already yielded singles such as White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, and she is slated to release another studio album around the same timeframe.

Currently, the artist is experiencing significant commercial success with her collaboration with country musician Zach Bryan. The track Lies has climbed the charts, reaching number four on the Hot 100. This sustained musical momentum coincides with the cultural peak of the Grand Theft Auto VI launch, positioning Del Rey at the center of both gaming and music industries.