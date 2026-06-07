Lammy Confronts Vance Over Migration Comments in Nowak Murder Case

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy revealed he told US Vice President JD Vance he was 'wrong' for blaming mass migration for the murder of teenager Henry Nowak. Lammy detailed a phone call where he disputed Vance's claims, presented facts about the case, and urged respect for the victim's family's plea against division. The exchange highlights ongoing tensions between UK and US officials over immigration rhetoric.

David Lammy has disclosed that he directly confronted US Vice President JD Vance over his controversial remarks linking the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak to mass migration.

In a social media post, Vance had suggested that Nowak would still be alive if European elites had resisted what he termed a 'mass invasion of migrants,' framing the tragedy as symptomatic of a civilization in decline. Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister, recounted a phone conversation with Vance in which he emphatically disagreeed, stating plainly, 'Look, Mr Vice President, you're wrong about this.

' Lammy stressed that the case involved a British national perpetrator and was not a consequence of migration policy. He also highlighted that murder rates in the UK are falling and pointed to ongoing police investigations, a sentencing review, and reforms to race-related police guidance as evidence that Britain's democratic processes are functioning effectively.

The exchange, though robust, was described as amicable, with Lammy emphasizing the need to respect the Nowak family's wish that the tragedy not be weaponized for political division. Downing Street had earlier rebuked Vance, accusing him of attempting to interfere in UK democracy and stir unrest, a sentiment Lammy reinforced by urging the Vice President to refrain from such tweets.

Despite their sharp policy divergence, Lammy maintained that he and Vance remain colleagues and friends, bonded by a shared concern for Western values though they interpret the threats differently. The incident underscores the transatlantic friction over immigration narratives and the political exploitation of tragic events





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