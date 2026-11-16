England defeat Spain 3-2 to end world champion invincibility run

England defeated Spain 3-2 in Madrid as Lamine Yamal taunted red-carded player Elliot Anderson. Thomas Tuchel praised the historic win despite Spain's dramatic comeback attempt.

England delivered a spectacular performance in Madrid to strip world champions Spain of their invincibility, securing a memorable 3-2 victory that handed manager Thomas Tuchel definitive proof that his coaching methods are working.

The Three Lions held on for the win after Elliot Anderson received a red card with just under thirty minutes remaining. England had been cruising and deservedly led by three goals while Anderson, a Manchester City midfielder, was forced to leave the pitch.

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Anderson was dismissed for cynically hauling down nineteen-year-old Lamine Yamal. The Spanish winger had barreled toward the goal following a sloppy error from England defender Jarrel Quansah. The referee awarded a penalty for the infringement and showed Anderson the red card.

Following the dismissal, tensions flared as an aggrieved Lamine Yamal sought out the English midfielder. According to Spanish reports, the attacker approached Anderson and repeatedly mouthed the words tonto, tonto, which translates to idiot or fool, signaling a clear lack of respect from the Spanish ace.

A fired-up Yamal then galvanized the reigning world champions as they launched a comeback attempt. Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored the winner in the 2024 Euros final against England, converted the resulting penalty kick to narrow the deficit.

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Shortly after, Nico Williams scored Spain's second goal by latching onto an excellent cross provided by Lamine Yamal. The goal brought the score to 3-2 and sparked hope for a dramatic turnaround at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Las Rojas ultimately fell short. Sunday's defeat marked the first loss for Spain in an imperious 43-game unbeaten run, a significant shift in the European football landscape that underscores the changing of the guard.

Jude Bellingham was instrumental in the victory, playing with the authority of a captain. He was seen receiving a celebratory kiss from his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro in a rare public appearance, highlighting his central role in leading the Three Lions to this monumental result.

Thomas Tuchel hailed the match as his best performance of his managerial tenure. He praised his side for putting out a wonderful performance for sixty minutes to be deservedly three goals in front against a top-tier opponent.

Tuchel emphasized the difficulty of the final phase of the game. He stated that playing against Spain with ten men for thirty minutes felt like three hours, describing the win as a statement victory on the highest level of football.

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The victory also served as a testament to the evolution of the England squad. Key players like James Trafford have chiseled their names into the starting XI, while the team demonstrated the energy and adventure required to succeed at the highest level.

Jude Bellingham's leadership was crucial in maintaining the team's structure after the red card. His performance suggested he is ready to take on even greater responsibility as the team prepares for future challenges.

The result provides a massive boost for Tuchel as he continues to refine his tactics. The manager expressed a wonderful feeling for the dressing room, noting that the team showed immense character to hold off a desperate Spanish side.

Despite the setback, the match showcased the continued strength of Spanish football. The performance from Yamal and his teammates proved that while the invincibility is gone, their talent remains elite.

For England, the win is a significant milestone. It validates the selections made by Tuchel, including the inclusion of emerging stars and the decision to rest certain players like Jarrad Branthwaite.

The victory over the world champions sets a positive tone for the remainder of the international cycle. The team will look to build on this momentum as they face upcoming fixtures with renewed confidence.