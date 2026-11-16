England secured a historic 3-2 victory over World Champions Spain in Madrid. Lamine Yamal taunted red-carded Elliot Anderson during the thrilling UEFA Nations League clash.

England defeated World Champions Spain 3-2 in a dramatic UEFA Nations League match in Madrid on Sunday night. The victory marked a significant moment for Thomas Tuchel's squad as they overcame a late Spanish rally to claim all three points.

Tension Flares With Yamal Taunting Anderson

Lamine Yamal verbally engaged Elliot Anderson as tensions rose during the encounter. The 19-year-old Spanish attacker approached the Manchester City midfielder after the red card was issued. Yamal reportedly mouthed the phrase "tonto, tonto" to Anderson. This colloquial term translates to idiot or fool and indicated clear frustration from the winger following the infringement.

Also read England defeat Spain 3-2 to end world champion invincibility run

The Incident Leading To The Red Card

The conflict began when Anderson committed a cynical foul on Yamal as the attacker surged toward the goal. Jarrel Quansah had previously made a sloppy error, and Anderson attempted to correct the mistake by pulling Yamal down. The on-field official awarded a penalty for the infringement and showed Anderson a red card. VAR review subsequently confirmed the decision was correct, leaving the English midfielder with no choice but to leave the pitch.

Spain Fight Back But Fall Short In Madrid

Despite being reduced to ten men, England held firm after taking a commanding lead. Spain launched a fierce comeback after the dismissal. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the penalty kick to reduce the deficit. Nico Williams added a second goal for Las Rojas following an excellent cross from Yamal. However, the reigning world champions could not find a third goal to complete the turnaround.

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Tuchel Hails Historic Win Over Spain

Thomas Tuchel described the match as the best performance of his tenure as manager. He noted that the team deserved to be three goals up after sixty minutes of play. Tuchel emphasized the difficulty of defending a lead with ten men for thirty minutes against a top-tier opponent. He called the result a statement victory that demonstrated the highest level of football.

Context Of The Defeat For World Champions

The loss ended an imperious forty-three-game winning run for Spain. This defeat stands as their first loss in that extended sequence. The match took place in Madrid, where England secured a memorable result. The victory adds weight to England's standing in the competition as they continue their campaign under Tuchel.