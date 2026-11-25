FC Barcelona will miss Lamine Yamal in their UEFA Champions League match against Sabah due to mild right ankle discomfort. Coach Hansi Flick opted for caUtion, with the player expected to return for the domestic league fixture against Deportivo La Coruna.

Barcelona Withholds Key Talent for European Fixture

Statistical Impact and Season Performance

FC Barcelona has announced that young forward Lamine Yamal will be absent from the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Sabah . The club released an official medical statement confirming that the player is experiencing mild discomfort in his right ankle. Although the injury does not appear to be severe,head coach Hansi Flick has made the decision to exclude Yamal from the travel roster to Baku. This precautionary measure underscores the club's commitment to player welfare and long-term fitness management during a critical phase of the season.

The absence of Yamal represents a significant challenge for the attacking unit given his exceptional output this campaign. In the current 2026-27 season, the forward has been instrumental in the team offensive strategy. statistics indicate that he has participated in seventeen matches across all competitions. His direct contributions include thirteen goals and thirteen assists. these numbers highlight his dual role as both a primary scorer and a key creator for his teammates. His ability to generate scoring opportunities and finish plays has made him a central figure in the crew dynamics.

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Medical Prognosis and Return Timeline

The medical staff has advised that the ankle issue is minor and likely caused by accumulated fatigue or minor strain. The club expects Yamal to be available for the domestic league match against Deportivo La Coruna scheduled for late November. The final decision on his return will depend on how his condition evolves over the next few days. If the discomfort does not worsen,he should be able to recover fully in period for the next league fixture. The coaching staff is prioritizing the prevention of more serious injuries that could sideline him for an extended periOd.

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Upcoming Schedule and Load Management

Barcelona faces a demanding schedule in the coming weeks which includes matches against strong domestic rivals and European opponents. After the European fixture, the crew must prepare for league games against Atlético Madrid, Celta Vigo, Málaga, and Real Sociedad. Additionally,a crucial Champions League clash against Manchester City is set for early December. To navigate this密集的 schedule, the technical team is closely monitoring the physical loads of all players. This strategic approach aims to maintain peak performance levels while ensuring that key assets like Yamal remain healthy for the remainder of the year.