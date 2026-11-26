LaMelo Ball was hurt late in the Timberwolves' win against the Thunder. Here's what we know.

were already without their biggest star due to injury. Now they may have lost their second-best player, at least for the short term. , with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter, point guard LaMelo Ball was defending a play in the middle of the paint, when he jumped and landed awkwardly, rolling his left ankle.

Ball immediately grabbed at his foot and writhed on the floor in obvious discomfort. He remained on the floor for several moments before being helped toward the bench. Trainers assessed Ball’s foot while he sat on the end of the bench. After some minutes, he eventually got up and limped toward the locker room.

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Advertisement Ball is an absence the Timberwolves cannot afford. The team has been without All-Star Anthony Edwards, the most dynamic shooting guard in the NBA, since the fifth game of the regular season. Edwards underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee to clean up the area and reduce swelling. Despite Edwards’ absence, the Timberwolves have thrived, sprinting out to a 14-5 record, good for third place in the Western Conference.