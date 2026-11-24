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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. Lambrini Girls have shared their new single “Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Abortion” to raise funds for a US pro-choice charity.

, which drops January 15 via City Slang. So far, they’ve shared the songs “Bang Bang Bang,” “Split,” and “The Basement. ” “Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Abortion” sees the pair unleash a scathing message for any pro-lifers who want to shame strangers from making the right decision for their own bodies.

Also read V Girls: Susannah Joffe Is Making a Moment All Her Own

Vocalist Phoebe Lunny sings: “In the eyes the law / My cells are a corpse / Written in the manuscripts / By God’s favourite men / Who must have missed / That it’s women that put them here. ”The new record will focus on “modern horrors” including AI, the manosphere, genocides near and far, and the steady encroachment of fascism, all coinciding with the pair’s personal struggles in the last few months.

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Bassist Selin Macieira dropped out of touring in late 2025 following a burnout-triggered manic episode, while Lunny suffered a brain injury touring in Australia and axed the band’s planned Coachella show. Lunny was alsoAs such, the band’s hectic touring “forced the pair to confront the physical and emotional cost of a trajectory that had accelerated rapidly since their emergence, ultimately deepening their connection to the band and to the music they were making. ”