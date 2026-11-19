Lamborghini officially introduced the Temerario Spyder in Los Angeles, featuring a new electric power-folding hardtop co-developed with Webasto. The convertible variant maintains the original weight balance with added reinforcement that increases torsional and bending stiffness, while the suspension has been adjusted for the additional mass.

coming. And on Wednesday, November 18, the automaker unveiled it for the first time—and it is called, of course, the Temerario Spyder. Formally introduced Thursday morning at the Academy Museum or Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the Temerario Spyder isn’t surprising, but it’s still stunning.

The Temerario was designed with the Spyder always in mind; as such, there’s space enough behind the two seats for the new power folding hardtop to snick down inside almost perfectly vertically. The firewall between the cockpit and the mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged V-8 doesn’t change its location, but the space behind the seats is utilized differently.

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The folding solid top itself was co-developed by Germany’s Webasto, the venerable firm that’s also behind folding top modules from the10 electric actuators split the two-piece top, open a hatch behind the seats, and move the structure down into its narrow warren. It’s a fully electric system, so there are no hydraulic lines to split open.

Lamborghini says the power top adds about 100 kilograms to the Temerario’s mass, but that’s all at the center of the car, so that front-to-rear weight balance is maintained. With the roof open, says the maker, the center of gravity drops about three millimeters from where it is when closed.

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“We reinforce the structure of the Spyder,” explains Fermin Soneira, Lambo’s chief technical officer, about the Temerario Spyder’s aluminum space frame. “So, for example, we use some hydroformed pieces in place of castings at some points. ”, and Lamborghini claims this new architecture is six percent stiffer in torsional rigidity and nine percent up in dynamic bending stiffness than that car. If all that stiff isn’t stiffy enough, there’s also a six percent increase in dynamic torsional rigidity.

So, it’s a super-stiffy thing. The increase in weight means the suspension has been slightly tweaked to deal with it.

“If you change the weight, you have to change the spring rate to keep the same natural frequency,” says Soneira. “In this case, it was not about leaving everything the same, but also about increasing comfort in the ‘Strada’ drive mode. Still, if you go to the Hockenheimring, there’s less than a one second per lap difference between the coupe and the Spyder.

” Top up or down, the most spectacular element of every Temerario is the flat-plane crank, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that’s incorporated into the hybrid all-wheel drive powertrain. With a lightweight reciprocating assembly that includes titanium connecting rods, the engine will spin to a thrilling 10,000-rpm redline.

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“We have a new calibration of the engine sound,” adds Soneira, “so you end up with a slightly different voice than in the coupe. The target is always ‘let’s keep improving,’ so these changes will come to the coupe too. ”Combined with three electric motors, the Temerario has 907 horsepower aboard—and despite all the electronic hickey-doos, it still stirs up and blasts like a true supercar. That’s not likely to change with the Spyder.

Production of the Spyder will be done in batches along the regular Temerario assembly line, with the first saleable models due to be completed as this is published. Lamborghini expects about 50 percent of Temerario production to be Spyders. Prices haven’t been announced, but should start around $400,000 and go up from there only limited by the buyer’s imagination and wallet. John Pearley Huffman has been writing about cars since 1990 and is getting okay at it.

Besidesand more than 100 automotive publications and websites. A graduate of UC Santa Barbara, he still lives near that campus with his wife and two children. He owns a pair of Toyota Tundras and two dogs. He used to have a Nova and a Camaro.